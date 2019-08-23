Valdosta kicks off 2019 season with Maynard Jackson Jaguars

VALDOSTA –– At long last, the 2019 season has arrived for the Valdosta Wildcats.
Tonight, the ‘Cats kick off their regular season at home against the Maynard Jackson Jaguars at 8 p.m.
For Valdosta, it will be their first live test since a 70-20 preseason win at Glynn Academy on Aug. 9
RECENT HISTORY
Valdosta defeated Maynard Jackson 45-27 in the season opener last season.
The ‘Cats racked up 529 yards of total offense against the Jaguars –– 327 through the air and 202 on the ground. Tate Rodemaker went 17-of-30 for 327 yards and four touchdowns while Jaheim Bell scored two touchdowns in the game. The Jaguars led 21-10 with 10:23 remaining in the first half –– posting almost 200 yards of offense in the first half, but finished with 285 on the night as the ‘Cats began to turn the tide.
Over the last 34:23 of game time, the ‘Cats outscored the Jaguars 35-6 to open the season with a non-region victory.
Valdosta went 8-5 last season while Maynard Jackson went 6-5.
Tonight’s game will mark the first of six non-region games for Valdosta. The ‘Cats will have the added advantage of being on their home field for all but one of those games as they’ll travel across town to face Lowndes in the Winnersville Classic on Sept. 27.
Tonight’s kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. with the Cat Walk starting at 6:30 p.m.
2019 VHS Football
Schedule
Aug. 23: vs. Jackson (Atlanta), 8 p.m.
Aug. 30: vs. Tift County, 8 p.m.
Sept. 6: vs. Bradwell Institute, 8 p.m.
Sept. 13: vs. Colquitt County, 8 p.m.
Sept. 20: vs. Beaufort (S.C.), 8 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Lowndes (Winnersville Classic), 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11: vs. Houston County, 8 p.m. (Region game)
Oct. 18: at Coffee, 7:30 p.m. (Region game)
Oct. 25: vs. Lee County, 8 p.m. (Region game)
Nov. 1: at Northside, 7:30 p.m. (Region game)
