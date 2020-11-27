Valdosta hosts Lovejoy in state playoff opener

VALDOSTA –– It’s playoff time.
After a tumultuous regular season, the No. 10 Valdosta Wildcats (4-4) open the state playoffs tonight at 8 against the Lovejoy Wildcats (8-2) at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
Despite losing to Lee County 41-7 in the region championship game, Valdosta has won three of its last four games. Lovejoy bounced back from consecutive losses to Langston Hughes and Westlake to thump North Atlanta 39-10 in its regular season finale.
Tonight’s game won’t be the first time Valdosta has faced Lovejoy in the playoffs.
In 2018, Valdosta opened against Lovejoy and boat raced them 70-29 –– the highest scoring output for the ‘Cats since 1971.
In the loss to Lee, Valdosta once again struggled to move the ball down the field. With the offensive line having issues in protection, the ‘Cats couldn’t generate much offense.
Valdosta produced just 195 yards of total offense, and only 58 yards rushing in the loss.
Quarterback Amari Jones completed 18-of-26 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two fumbles.
The lone touchdown for Valdosta came on an 89-yard kickoff return from Aalah Brown late in the third quarter.
Defensively, the ‘Cats allowed 390 yards of offense to the Trojans, including an eye-popping 211 yards on the ground.
Still, Valdosta averages 24.6 points per game while allowing just 18 points per game through eight games.
After taking over at quarterback two games into the season, Jones has been solid –– throwing for 1,276 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Brown, Tajh Sanders, Javonte Sherman have combined for 11 touchdowns and 1,171 yards this season with Sherman averaging a team-best 18.2 yards per catch.
Lovejoy finished third in Region 4-6A behind Westlake and Langston Hughes.
PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS
The winner of tonight’s game will face the winner of Statesboro and Evans in the next round.
