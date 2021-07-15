VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta Wildcats football team capped its week with a a joint OTA with Dougherty County on Wednesday.
The teams competed against each other from 8 a.m to 11:30 a.m. at the VHS practice field. Wednesday’s session wasn’t the only action the ‘Cats got this week as they traveled up to Parkview High School for a two-day OTA Monday and Tuesday.
"It's been going well –– the transition, the players getting comfortable and accustomed to the things I like and how I do things," Valdosta head football coach Shelton Felton said. "It's been a good transition. The numbers have been well. The kids have been coming. We've been working hard. The OTAs have been really good for us. We went to some OTAs and at first, we were not where we needed to be and the kids have to realize the same thing.
"We are Valdosta and everybody wants to play Valdosta. Other people are psyched to play us, but then once we felt that energy and we brought energy, I thought we finished out the OTAs a lot better. We got a lot of things done and we established a lot of good things out there so I think (the summer) went well. The ability to travel is always good."
The ‘Cats will host the 10th annual Lil Cats Camp July 21, followed by their team acclimation period July 26-29. Valdosta’s first official preseason practice begins Aug. 2 and the team will host a scrimmage against Camden at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium Aug. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.