VALDOSTA – Local stars dazzled on the hardwood in the Sports & Mental Health Takeover Celebrity Game Saturday at Valdosta High School.
A steal and layup by former Valdosta High and Valdosta State guard Jaliyn Jones in the final seconds proved to be the difference as Valdosta held off Winnersville 91-90.
Octavious Fudge led Valdosta with 16 points, followed by Jarius Smith's 14 points, 13 from Jeremy Fountain and 11 from Jones.
Fan Thomas led Winnersville with 35 points while DJ Lawson added 28 in the loss.
The game also featured former NBA players Jumaine Jones and Joe Smith, who played for Team Valdosta. Current pro player Jerome Hill played for Team Winnersville.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
