VALDOSTA –– Two Valdosta Wildcats are officially heading to college.
Senior guard Ricky Brown will play his college ball at Valdosta State, signing with the school Thursday evening. Senior forward Jacquez Anderson signed a letter of intent with Trinity Baptist College in Jacksonville, Fla.
Brown led the Wildcats in scoring at 19.5 points per game, while pulling in 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game last season. With Brown carrying much of the scoring load, the 'Cats went 24-4, winning the Region 1-6A Championship and advancing to the Sweet Sixteen of the Class 6A State Playoffs under first-year head coach Darrell Lockhart.
An elite shooter, Brown shot a blistering 51% from the floor and an impressive 41% from 3-point range –– knocking down a team-best 75 triples. Brown finished the season with 10 games of 20-plus points and went over the 30-point mark three times, including a 34-point effort in the team’s 92-52 victory against region foe Northside on Jan. 24.
"Since the age of like 6, I used to go to VSU games all the time left and right," Brown said. "To say that I've finally committed and signed with VSU means a lot to me. It felt right to sign with them. I went with my gut and chose VSU."
Brown continued, "I feel like I'll fit in well, whatever position they put me in. I'm just going to put forth my best effort wherever they want me to be in different situations. ... It feels good to be with a powerhouse D-II university like them. And it fits me because I'm a winner myself from playing this high school season. I feel like I'll fit great. Having a good coaching staff is important and I feel like we're going to have a great year this year."
Brown credits Lockhart for unlocking more of his game and preparing him for the college level.
Putting the ball in Brown's hands to lead the team in his senior year and propel the Wildcats to a breakout season was something Lockhart envisioned early on last summer.
"After about the first three or four games, especially the scrimmages we had at Auburn, I saw a kid out there that when everybody else was tired, I saw a kid still going up and down the floor and he was taking the challenge," Lockhart said of Brown. "I saw him shoot that ball and I said, 'Man, I think I've got something special here.' It doesn't take long if you're a coach to know if you've got something special. It didn't for me, especially with that kid. He's going to be missed and like I told his father, I've had great players, but that's the best shooter I've ever had on a team. He's going to be missed. I'm glad to see him go on right around the corner so we can get a chance to see him play."
Perhaps the most unique signing the Wildcats can boast in Lockhart's first signing class is that of Jacquez Anderson.
The 6-foot-4 forward did something few players can say they've accomplished in high school –– sign a college scholarship after just one year of varsity action.
Anderson credits former Valdosta player Tra Whitfield, who plays at Trinity Baptist, for getting him noticed by head coach John Jones.
"It means a lot with this being my first year," Anderson said. "With my inexperience, I didn't think I was going to be able to play in college. But thanks to a former player Tra Whitfield, he texted Coach and told him, 'I've got somebody that wants to play college basketball.' Coach saw my film and offered me a scholarship at Trinity Baptist."
Though Anderson's numbers don't jump off the stat sheet, his contributions to the team were critical.
For the season, Anderson averaged 4.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and an impressive 1.2 blocks per game. Without much height on the roster prior to last season, Lockhart saw Anderson playing basketball in gym class and came away enamored with his game.
"I saw him play –– the kids play in the gym and I tend to watch a little bit and I saw him play and said, 'Who is this kid?' I asked Coach (E.A.) Wilcox and he told me who he was. So after a particular game, I called him over. I asked him if he played football, he said no. I asked him, what grade are you in? He said a senior.
"The more I watched him, I just had to invite him to try out. He came out and he fit right in. He gave us exactly what we needed. He saved a couple games for us and it's been a pleasure to see him grow. I just know he's going to more and better at the next level."
Anderson delivered some big performances in reserve minutes for the Wildcats –– scoring 14 points and grabbing a season-high 14 rebounds in a region game against Northside on Jan. 10 and doing the dirty work against Lowndes with 10 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two blocks in a 76-46 win in early-December.
According to Anderson, Jones believes he can be an impact player the second he arrives on campus at Trinity Baptist.
"Coach said with the way I play, a different type of playing style, I could be an All-Conference player the first year I come there if I just be coachable and play how I play," Anderson said.
With senior guard Allin Floyd heading to Savannah State, big man Xavier Jones joining the U.S. Navy and now, Brown and Anderson heading to the next level, Lockhart is proud of his first signing class for not only getting scholarship opportunities, but choosing to further their academics.
"It's a great feeling to have these two guys sign and possibly one more," Lockhart said. "But when you think about this senior class, I think all those guys excelled especially in the classroom. All of them have been accepted to a school. They're going to get a chance to further their education. That's the thing I'm most proud of."
For Brown, he joins a Valdosta State team that went 26-4 last season under veteran coach Mike Helfer. Given Helfer's affinity for players that are coachable and excel at putting the ball in the basket, Brown figures to be in a prime position to become an impact player for the Blazers in time.
As he leaves Valdosta High, he spoke about the things he's learned donning the black and gold.
"Work hard and stay humble," Brown said candidly. "If you work hard, you'll get what you want –– if you stay humble and just grind it out. If you don't work hard, you won't get what you want. Life is all about working hard to get what you need. So I've learned to work hard, stay loyal and stay humble at all times. I've been dedicated to the Valdosta Wildcats and it led to me signing today."
Anderson enjoyed the level of success he was able to experience with the Wildcats. Playing basketball at a football powerhouse, Anderson said, is something he and his teammates have all had to overcome to gain recognition.
"You've got to go through adversity," Anderson said of what learned at VHS. "Valdosta basketball is not known for being good. This year, we went 24-4 so that was a turnaround season –– one of the best seasons Valdosta ever had. You've got to face that adversity playing at Valdosta."
