VALDOSTA –– Valdosta High School will host its first ever club volleyball tournament on Saturday.
The tournament is a Pro Style Volleyball Academy club tournament. According to Valdosta High head volleyball coach Anna McCall, many local players from Lowndes County will be participating as well as players from Florida.
Fifteen teams will be playing in the event, which will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and will last until 8 p.m.
