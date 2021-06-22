Valdosta High to host "A Day of Hoops" Shootout

VALDOSTA –– Valdosta High School will host "A Day of Hoops" on Thursday.
Seven teams will battle it out on the hardwood from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Tipping off the event, Valdosta will face Cook at 1 p.m., followed by Brooks and Fitzgerald at 2 p.m. Valdosta will face Region 1-7A rival Tift County at 3 p.m., followed by Brooks and Thomas County Central at 4 p.m. Tift battles the Lanier County Bulldogs at 5 p.m., then Fitzgerald will play Cook at 6 p.m. TCC takes on Lanier at 7 p.m., and Valdosta will close out the event against Brooks at 8 p.m.
What: "A Day of Hoops" Shootout
When: Thursday, June 24 (1 p.m. - 8 p.m.)
Where: VHS Gymnasium
Admission is $5 or $2 with a donation of a case of water or a gallon of laundry detergent.
Concession stand will be available.
Participating teams: Valdosta Wildcats, Lanier County Bulldogs, Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets, Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane, Cook Hornets, Tift County Blue Devils and Brooks County Trojans.
