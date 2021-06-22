Valdosta High to host "A Day of Hoops" Shootout

Shane Thomas | The Valdosta Daily TimesValdosta guard Aaron Williams drives to the basket during the second half of a game against Berrien Jan. 5.

VALDOSTA –– Valdosta High School will host "A Day of Hoops" on Thursday.

Seven teams will battle it out on the hardwood from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Tipping off the event, Valdosta will face Cook at 1 p.m., followed by Brooks and Fitzgerald at 2 p.m. Valdosta will face Region 1-7A rival Tift County at 3 p.m., followed by Brooks and Thomas County Central at 4 p.m. Tift battles the Lanier County Bulldogs at 5 p.m., then Fitzgerald will play Cook at 6 p.m. TCC takes on Lanier at 7 p.m., and Valdosta will close out the event against Brooks at 8 p.m.

What:  "A Day of Hoops" Shootout

When: Thursday, June 24 (1 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Where: VHS Gymnasium

Admission is $5 or $2 with a donation of a case of water or a gallon of laundry detergent.

Concession stand will be available.

Participating teams: Valdosta Wildcats, Lanier County Bulldogs, Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets, Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane, Cook Hornets, Tift County Blue Devils and Brooks County Trojans.

