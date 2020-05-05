Valdosta High senior Jayla Cody commits to Central Arkansas

VALDOSTA –– Valdosta High senior forward Jayla Cody is ready to take on college basketball.
The 6-foot-1 post player announced her commitment to Division I Central Arkansas on Tuesday.
Prior to her commitment, Cody had visits to the University of North Carolina-Asheville and Jacksonville University. Despite the temptation of those programs, Cody chose to join the Bears after feeling an overwhelming sense of home on her September visit.
“For one, they had the major I wanted,” Cody said of Central Arkansas. “They’re one of the top schools in the country in physical therapy, which is what I want to major in. The scholarship they offered would pay for all four years and a fifth year if I needed it. ... When I went up there, it just felt like a home away from home.”
Cody averaged 7.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 2.4 steals per game along with 1.7 assists for the Wildcats this past season.
With Cody patrolling the paint on both ends and flashing a silky shooting touch from the perimeter, Cody figures to be a viable option along the Bears’ front line. The Bears went 13-16 last season under head coach Sandra Rushing. Despite their record, the Bears finished on a high note with conference wins over Southeastern Louisiana and Northwestern State to end the season.
Cody’s addition will give the Bears depth and height up front as Cody would be the sixth player on the team 5-foot-10 or taller.
“I’d say probably my height,” Cody said when asked about how she’ll fit in with the Bears. “I think I’ll be one of the tallest girls there, so I’ll fit in well as far as what they need –– rebounds and a person that will get the job done inside basically.”
With Jayla and her younger sister Essence holding down the inside, the Lady ‘Cats went 28-3 and made it to the Class 6A Final Four. The team went on a historic run, winning a school-record 25 consecutive games before bowing out to Forest Park on Feb. 28.
Cody arrived at Valdosta from Berrien Middle School four years ago and was a four-year starter for the Lady ‘Cats.
“Being here at Valdosta was really cool because I came from a real small town when I was in middle school and I’d just started playing basketball,” Cody said. “I wasn’t really the best player on the team, but I was pretty good where I was at. I came up to Valdosta to do some camps and Coach (E.A.) Wilcox saw me and I said, ‘I might as well come up to Valdosta.’ And that’s what I did.
“I saw a lot of talent and I was kind of overwhelmed, but not really. I started for the team since ninth grade and I learned a lot –– it pushed me to be the best that I can be, because that’s all I can be. My time at Valdosta pushed me to do more things and also helps me to see how it will be in college. It paved the way for me to start my college career.”
Wilcox spoke of what Cody has meant to him over her four years during a phone interview Tuesday evening.
“She’s been an absolute joy,” Wilcox said. “She’s probably one of the best kids I’ve ever coached. She never complained about anything. She can be coached hard. She’s one of those kids that was a perfectionist –– she wanted to do everything the right way. She’s not just an amazing basketball player, but an amazing person. That’s the honest-to-God truth about her.
“When she was hurt this year, she did not want to come out. She did not want to stop playing. I had to make her stop. That goes towards he work ethic and her drive and desire to play. I’m going to miss her like crazy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.