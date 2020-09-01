Valdosta High names Jake Garcia starting QB

Valdosta High head football coach Rush Propst named Jake Garcia the team's starting quarterback on Monday. Propst announced the decision during a segment on Extra Point! with Phil Jones on ITG Next Georgia.
While Propst feels confident in Garcia as the starter Friday night against Warner Robins, backup quarterback Amari Jones will see considerable time in the opener as well.
"We feel pretty confident in Jake Garcia," Propst said. "Amari Jones will get reps Friday night. I think he's earned that right and he's been here longer. He probably actually knows the offense a tad bit better than Jake right now because he's got two weeks on him. ... We're going to go with Jake, but I'm not sure what the percentage of play will be between him and Amari on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.