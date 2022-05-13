VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High baseball team celebrated its players and the tenure of its head coach at New Covenant Church Thursday night.
The awards were as follows:
All-Region 1-AAAAAA
1st Team
Eli Batts (OF), Max Newbern (DH), Cole Porter (INF)
2nd Team
Isaiah Haygood (P)
Honorable Mention
Jordan Caraway (INF), Cohen Smith (P)
Region Academic Player of the Year
Cole Porter (back-to-back winner)
Valdosta High Team Awards
Most Improved
Eli Batts
Pitcher of the Year
Isaiah Haygood
Offensive Player of the Year
Max Newbern
The James Eunice Best Teammate Award
Eli Batts
To honor the legacy of James Eunice the Valdosta High Baseball program annually gives the “Best Teammate” award in his name. The award is presented to the Valdosta Wildcat baseball player who best exemplifies what it means to be a great teammate.
The Colton Shaw Wildcat Award
Cole Porter
To honor the legacy of Colton Shaw the Valdosta High Baseball program annually gives the “The Wildcat” award in his name. The award is presented to the Valdosta Wildcat baseball player who best exemplifies what it means to be a Valdosta Wildcat.
The awards banquet concluded with head coach Brad Porter accepting a plaque commemorating his more than 500 career wins. Porter announced his retirement at the end of the season.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
