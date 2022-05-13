VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High baseball team celebrated its players and the tenure of its head coach at New Covenant Church Thursday night.

The awards were as follows:

All-Region 1-AAAAAA

1st Team

Eli Batts (OF), Max Newbern (DH), Cole Porter (INF)

2nd Team

Isaiah Haygood (P)

Honorable Mention

Jordan Caraway (INF), Cohen Smith (P)

Region Academic Player of the Year 

Cole Porter (back-to-back winner)

Valdosta High Team Awards

Most Improved

Eli Batts

Pitcher of the Year

Isaiah Haygood

Offensive Player of the Year

Max Newbern

The James Eunice Best Teammate Award

Eli Batts

To honor the legacy of James Eunice the Valdosta High Baseball program annually gives the “Best Teammate” award in his name. The award is presented to the Valdosta Wildcat baseball player who best exemplifies what it means to be a great teammate.

The Colton Shaw Wildcat Award

Cole Porter

To honor the legacy of Colton Shaw the Valdosta High Baseball program annually gives the “The Wildcat” award in his name. The award is presented to the Valdosta Wildcat baseball player who best exemplifies what it means to be a Valdosta Wildcat.

The awards banquet concluded with head coach Brad Porter accepting a plaque commemorating his more than 500 career wins. Porter announced his retirement at the end of the season.

Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.

