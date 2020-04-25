Valdosta guard Ricky Brown commits to Valdosta State

VALDOSTA –– The next level.
Valdosta High senior guard Ricky Brown will play his college ball at Valdosta State, the 6-foot-2 scoring savant announced on Twitter Saturday.
The Blazers extended an offer to Brown on Thursday. Once signed, Brown strengthens a very potent returning backcourt rotation for the Blazers. After losing leading scorer and reigning Gulf South Conference Player of the Year Clay Guillozet, as well as the frontcourt tandem of Darrell Jones and Bryce Smith, adding a scoring threat like Brown should offset the departure of those heavy lifters.
After fielding offers from Talladega College (Ala.) and Gulf Coast State College (Fla.), Brown felt it was only a matter of time before he was offered by Valdosta State.
"I wasn't surprised," Brown said of being offered by the Blazers. "I figured they were going to offer me sooner or later because they had been in contact with me through my whole high school season. I had been waiting for them to pull the trigger and when they finally did, I took the bait and decided to go to VSU."
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard led the Wildcats in scoring at 19.5 points per game, while pulling in 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game this season. With Brown carrying most of the scoring load, the 'Cats went 24-4, winning the Region 1-6A Championship and advancing to the Sweet Sixteen of the Class 6A State Playoffs under first-year head coach Darrell Lockhart.
The Blazers are coming off of another noteworthy season that saw them finish 26-4 and win their fourth straight GSC regular season championship. Under head coach Mike Helfer, the Blazers have had the most 20-win seasons in program history. Brown should be signing officially with the Blazers next week.
"I'm very excited," Brown said of the opportunity to play for the Blazers. "It's special for Valdosta High players to go to VSU on a full scholarship. It's special to be able to play for that organization, being the program it is today."
Brown, along with backcourt mate Allin Floyd, both made the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) All-State team on March 18. In addition to being an All-State selection, Brown was also Region 1-6A Player of the Year and the Most Valuable Player of the Capitol City Classic.
An elite shooter, Brown shot an eye-popping 51 percent from the floor and 43 percent from 3-point range –– knocking down a team-best 75 triples. Brown finished the season with 10 games of 20-plus points and went over the 30-point mark three times, including a 34-point effort in the team’s 92-52 victory against region foe Northside on Jan. 24.
"The season was much different from what we're normally used to with a new coaching staff coming in," Brown said. "We built a relationship through the summer and since then, we'd been building up to the season and wanted to prove to people that we're tough to compete with. With Coach Lockhart being our coach, with him having state championship experience, he wanted to help us develop and become that team we always wanted to become.
"Leading the team came with a lot of weight on my shoulders, so it was a great experience. I wish we could've went deeper in the playoffs, but it didn't fall like that."
After guiding the 'Cats to uncharted territory in his first year, Lockhart is excited to see Brown flourish at the next level and sang the praises of his senior sharpshooter during a phone interview Saturday.
"VSU's got them a steal," Lockhart said of Brown. "Ricky's going to blossom into a great player. I think he's going to do them right and make us proud. I'm expecting big things from Ricky and it's good that he's going to VSU because we can go watch him play.
"His ability to learn to do different things will help him at the next level –– to defend, to be active, be vocal, all those things. A lot of those guys did the things that were needed for us to win and Ricky was a big part of it. He hit the big shots when we needed them and he was just a good kid. Whoever taught him taught him well. His parents are good people, he had goo people around him and it's just a pleasure to coach people like that."
