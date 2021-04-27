Valdosta football kicks off spring practice Thursday

VALDOSTA –– Despite a tumultuous offseason to this point, the Valdosta Wildcats are going back to work.
The 'Cats will hold the first of nine spring practices this Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The full spring practice schedule will take place as follows:
April 29 - 4:30 p.m.
May 1 - 10 a.m.
May 3 - 4:30 p.m.
May 5 - 4:30 p.m.
May 7 - 4:30 p.m.
May 10 - 4:30 p.m.
May 11 - 4:30 p.m.
May 12 - 4:30 p.m.
May 13 - 5 p.m.
May 15 - Spring Game @ Jones County, time TBD
All practices will be held at the Valdosta High School football practice fields and will be open to the public.
