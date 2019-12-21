VALDOSTA –– The hosting Valdosta Wildcats finished fourth in the Allstate Wildcat Invitational on Saturday.
The Invitational began Friday and ran into Saturday evening.
Clay took first place with a score of 219.0 followed by Coffee (202.0) and Lowndes (179.0) with the reigning Class 6A state champions finishing in fourth. Colquitt County finished fifth, Lee County finished sixth and Tift County placed seventh followed by Lincoln, West Laurens and Pierce County rounding out the Top 10.
In the 106-pound weight class, Lowndes' Dominic DiTomasso took first place, besting Tazz Hampton of Clay and his teammates Ethan McCullough and Hunter McCollough.
In 113-pound action, Lee County sophomore Drake McMinn took first place by majority decision over Pierce County's Layton Jones.
Valdosta's Kaleb Davis defeated Colquitt County's Ethan Sellers by decision, 6-5 in the 120-pound weight class. In the 3rd Place match, Lowndes' Domnik Iverson-Medina defeated Bulloch Academy's Spencer Sharp by a fall at 3:00.
Fitzgerald's Kevin Martin took first place in the 126-pound division after defeating Turner County's Aushyon Duraudis by pinfall (3:20).
Valdosta's Jordan Hampton took first place in 132 with a 9-1 majority decision over Lowndes' Andrew Adams.
At 138, Pierce County's Todd Carter defeated Valdosta's Tyler Lamon by decision, 7-4. At 145, Colquitt's Jeremy Paradice got past Coffee's Nolan Smith.
In 152-pound action, Valdosta's Cedric Stewart took fourth place after losing to Colquitt's Deonte Edwards by decision, 9-4.
Lowndes' Zach Williams took sixth place in the 160-pound division after falling to Lee County's David Lowe by SV-1, 3-1.
At 170, Coffee's Tayon Wimberly defeated Valdosta's Josh McCutchen by pinfall (1:14) in the first-place match.
Valdosta's Antoine Scott took third place in the 182-pound division after knocking off Clay's Jordan Bell by decision 9-3. At 195, Lincoln's Tanner Washburn took first place with a 6-4 decision against West Laurens' Dre Bonner.
In the 220-pound class, Chase Horne of West Laurens took home first place with a win against Fitzgerald's Dequavion Harper. Lowndes' Kyla Moore finished third after pinning Coffee's Gatlin Smith (1:48).
At 285, Clay's Derrek Mosley took down Coffee's Jesus Riano in a 1-0 decision. Valdosta's Dominique Harrell finished fourth after losing a 3-0 decision to Lincoln's Tyler Moss.
