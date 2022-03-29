Valdosta edges Colquitt, 11-10

MOULTRIE – The Valdosta Wildcats (14-3, 3-0 Region 1-6A) held off a furious comeback by the Colquitt County Packers (9-9, 3-3) to win 11-10 Monday night.
The 'Cats led 7-2 through the first 3 1/2 innings Monday before the Packers fought back. Cam Cook, Cole Whatley, Hayes Ligjtset and Mason Moore all picked up RBIs in the rally.
The Packers produced 12 hits to Valdosta's nine as the 'Cats picked up their fourth straight win.
Valdosta pulled away for good with five runs in the fourth inning. Demetrius Donaldson drew a walk to bring in a run then JD Smith came through with an RBI single before Eli Batts singled to score two runs.
The Packers scored four runs in the seventh inning. Moore had an RBI single in the inning to lead the run scoring.
Cole Porter picked up the win for Valdosta, allowing five runs on seven hits over 3 1/3 innings, striking out two.
UP NEXT
Valdosta hosts region foe Houston County Tuesday at 6 p.m. The 'Cats will travel to Warner Robins to face the Bears Friday in a Region 1-6A double header.
