VALDOSTA –– Valdosta Disc Golf Association announces 2021 Freedom Open to be held at Freedom Park, Guest Road, Valdosta, Georgia.
The Tournament features 105 participants in 11 different divisions, including 14 entrants in the Men’s Open Division, one of which is a World Disc Golf Champion.
The Tournament is an annual event conducted by the VDGA since 2002. In its 19th year, the tournament reached full capacity within 10 hours of being posted online for registration. This popular event on the ‘spring disc golf circuit’ is sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association, and sponsored by Prodigy, a leading disc golf equipment manufacturer based in Dalton, Ga.
Tournament Director Grant Folsom stated, “We’re excited to bring a highly competitive group of entrants to this year’s Freedom Open. Having such a talented group ensures plenty of low scores on the challenging layout we’ve developed. It helps to put Valdosta front and center as one of the best disc golf clubs in the region.”
Local businesses and individuals are encouraged to support the tournament through tee signs and other sponsorships. If interested, please contact Grant Folsom at grantgolsom114882@gmail.com.
