VALDOSTA – Two strong defenses got together Friday night and the result was not much yardage and barely any points. The Valdosta Wildcats earned their second win of the season at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, defeating Tift County's Blue Devils, 16-3.
The defenses combined for seven turnovers, four forced by the 'Cats and three by Tift. The only offensive touchdown of the game did not come until 4:29 remaining, a 20-yard run by Terrell Denson.
The other scores were a defensive fumble return on an attempted Devils lateral, a safety and a field goal.
Neither team had any success moving the ball in the first period, racking up a combined 30 yards of offense and a single first down during those 12 minutes.
The Wildcats did make a move towards the end zone after a short punt, but a 41-yard field goal attempt fell short of the crossbar.
Valdosta recovered a fumble at their own 42 at the start of the second, but a JaCoiley Nathan sack on third down put them in a punting situation. It ended up setting up their first score.
Grayson Leavy punted 30 yards to the 33. The Devils lost three yards on first down and they attempted a lateral on second, it bounced away from its target. Before it could reach the sideline, Camren Bailey scooped it up and ran 25 yards for the game's first score at 8:18.
Angel Martinez kicked the extra point and the Wildcats led, 7-0.
Leavy was called upon again later in the half and his leg was a direct help to more points.
Valdosta had gotten its first first down of the night, but a holding penalty and long incompletion bogged them at the 42. Leavy's kick was downed at the 5.
On second down at the same location, Tift mishandled a hand-off and it squirted through several hands behind the goal line, where it was eventually downed by a Blue Devil. The safety gave the hosts a 9-0 lead at 1:56.
Tift's best opportunity of the night was, not surprisingly, made by the defense. Three plays into the third quarter, the defense jumped on a Valdosta fumble at the 'Cats 32.
They seemed stuck at about the same place when it quickly became third-and-seven from the 29, but quarterback Tyler Parker found Mike Taylor for a 13-yard gain and fresh set of downs.
Offisdes on Valdosta moved them down to the three, but the Wildcats stiffened, leaving Antonio Gomez to come in for a 29-yard field goal at 5:40.
Valdosta's next drive saw Willie Almond catch a 58-yard pass from Joseph Gardner, but Gardner's next pass, one headed to the end zone, was caught instead by Za'morian Brown.
Brown picked off Gardner again in the fourth, but the Wildcats got a short field after a punt and took advantage, Denson going in for a score at 4:29.
Tift fought back, even after Valdosta came up with an interception. Taylor picked up two first downs in the fourth period and C.J. Henley added another before time ran out.
Offense was at a premium most of the game, but penalty flags were not, especially ones on unusual plays. Late in the second, Tift gained 15 yards on a personal foul after an advertisement on the 'Cats massive videoboard began after Parker had received the snap.
In the fourth, Tift was all set to run a pass out of the swinging gate formation, but was called for a false start.
The Blue Devils, now 5-2, will be off a week before hosting Lowndes to start the Region 1-7A campaign. Valdosta (2-4), hosts a non-region game against Westside of Jacksonville, Fla., next week.
