As of Friday, March 13, Valdosta City Schools will suspend all middle and high school spring athletics indefinitely following the recommendation from the Georgia High School Association (GHSA). Our current spring athletics are baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track & field. All cheerleading tryouts and the Newbern Middle School dance team tryouts will also be postponed and made up at another time.
District and school officials will meet early Friday morning to discuss the Governor's recommendations for future school closures. An official statement will be released by the end of the day tomorrow.
"We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we walk through these unchartered times. As always, the safety and well being of our students, faculty and staff will be at the forefront of all decision making," said Dr. William "Todd" Cason, superintendent of Valdosta City Schools.
