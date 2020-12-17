Valdosta-Buford semifinal ticket information

The Valdosta Wildcats will travel to Buford, Georgia, for the fourth round (semifinals) of the GHSA Class 6A playoffs on Friday, Dec. 18. The Wildcats will play the Buford High School Wolves with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Tom Riden Stadium address is 2750 Sawnee Avenue.
Tickets are $15 each and are available on through the GoFan website, https://gofan.co/app/school/GA7328. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Valdosta High School certified staff will be allowed entry into the game free of charge with their valid school ID.
