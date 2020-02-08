VALDOSTA –– Friday night's Region 1-6A tournament got way too close for comfort for the Valdosta Wildcats against Houston County.
Despite nearly blowing a big fourth-quarter lead, the 'Cats white-knuckled a 72-68 victory and punched their ticket to the Region 1-6A Championship Game.
A run of eight straight points by senior guard Ricky Brown gave Valdosta an 18-point lead with 6:41 to play. At that point, all signs pointed to the 'Cats heading to the championship game –– but not without a little sweat.
The Houston County Bears mounted an improbable comeback on the strength of a 21-3 run capped by a free throw by Kobe Nelson that tied the game at 68 with 1:39 left in regulation.
Unlike their Jan. 31 meeting, Valdosta made sure it wouldn't be bitten by the Bears at the buzzer again.
Out of a timeout, Valdosta went to senior Allin Floyd. Floyd attacked the rim and drew a foul with 14.9 seconds to play and broke the tie with a pair of free throws.
Junior HB Morgan –– the player that beat Valdosta on a running 3-pointer in the last meeting –– attacked the rim and got denied by senior Jacquez Anderson, but the ball remained with the Bears on the carom out of bounds with 5.2 seconds left. Following a timeout by the Bears, they got the look they wanted in the form of a Charles Brown 3-pointer from deep in the left corner. The shot looked good on its way to the basket before missing off the back rim.
Valdosta's Melvin Smith Jr. snagged the rebound and drew a foul with 0.8 seconds left on the clock. Smith calmly sank both free throws to seal the game.
Floyd led the 'Cats with a game-high 24 points. Brown added 16 in the game while Smith and Dorrien Douglas each poured in 14 points in the victory.
Valdosta will host Lee County in the championship game tonight at 8:30 p.m.
VHS girls 48
Coffee 40
The Valdosta High girls held off an inspired Coffee County team to win 48-40 in the opening game.
Friday night’s game was vastly different than when the two teams met on Feb. 1. In that game, the Lady ‘Cats jumped out to a big lead, scoring 48 first half points and cruising to an 81-35 victory.
On Friday, Coffee took the fight to Valdosta –– leading 22-21 at halftime.
However, in the third quarter, the Lady ‘Cats outscored the Trojans 17-9 to take a 38-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter on a baseline jumper by Essence Cody with 10.7 seconds to go in the third.
Coffee’s shotmaking faded in the second half as Valdosta began to pick up steam. A pair of free throws by Jayla Cody gave Valdosta its largest lead at 46-35 with 2:35 remaining.
Iyania Williams led the Lady ‘Cats with 12 points while Essence Cody had 11 points. Jayla Cody and Tamara Ellis each added eight points in the win.
The win boosted Valdosta’s winning streak to 21 games and punched the team’s ticket into tonight's championship game against Houston County at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.