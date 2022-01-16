VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High boys basketball team couldn't keep the Lee County County Trojans off the backboards in a 72-59 loss Saturday night.
The Wildcats (12-6, 2-1 Region 1-6A) overcame an early 12-point deficit to pull within a point by halftime, but as the Trojans (11-6, 2-0) began to play with more force and navigate the Wildcats' pressure defense, the game got away from the home team in the second half.
The Trojans outscored the 'Cats 50-38 in the second half.
"I think you'd call that a butt whooping," Valdosta head coach Darrell Lockhart said. "It seemed like they wanted it more than us. That can't happen. We prepared this group the best way we could, but we just couldn't get it done tonight. We're just going to go back to the drawing board and see what we can come up with."
A layup by junior Cameron Jackson pulled the 'Cats within seven with more than 3 minutes left in the game – the closest the 'Cats would get the rest of the way.
Following a miss by Cameron Edmonds, Lee's Javell Fugerson corralled the rebound along the left side and pushed it coast-to-coast for a thunderous tomahawk slam. The dunk ignited an 8-2 spurt that culminated in the Trojans breaking the Valdosta press and getting the ball ahead to junior Caden King, who finished with a strong layup at the rim to put the Trojans in front 66-53 with 1:30 left.
"They were a lot tougher and stronger than us," Lockhart said. "They wanted it. They were meaner than we were as far as rebounding and they just killed us on the boards. Jacarrius did pretty good on the boards. He rebounded for us well, but nobody else did."
Valdosta placed three players in double figures, led by the 23-point, nine-rebound night from senior Jacarrius Peak. Edmonds added 15 points on 5 of 15 shooting, to go along with five assists, while Jackson had 10 points and five rebounds.
Valdosta shot 38% from the floor and 4 of 16 from 3-point range in the loss.
In the first home region game of the season, the 'Cats played with a 30-second shot clock. The pace of play quickened, resulting in more possessions. Playing their third region game of the season, Lockhart says his team was unaffected by the shot clock.
"The shot clock didn't have any effect on us," Lockhart said. "We just missed too many layups. I thought we got hit across the arm quite a bit but that's a referee decision. We're just out there to play and we just couldn't make them."
With the team's next three games – home against Northside Jan. 21 and Houston County Jan. 28 before a rematch against Lee County Jan. 29 – Lockhart insists his team must get tougher physically and mentally as the meat of region play looms.
Saturday's loss snapped Valdosta's four-game winning streak while Lee County won their third consecutive game.
"We've got to be tougher. If we want to win in this region, you've got to be tougher," Lockhart said. "You can't play the way we played tonight and expect to win."
WEEKEND RECAP
The Wildcats defeated former region foe Coffee 57-42 on Friday.
James Siplen led the 'Cats with 17 points on 7 of 13 shooting to go along with seven rebounds. Joloni Williams posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Cameron Edmonds flirted with a triple-double with nine points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
On Friday, the the Lady 'Cats dispatched Coffee 52-24.
Essence Cody nearly posted a triple-double with 12 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocked shots. Ahnye Wilkins led the team in scoring with 14 points to go along with six rebounds and three steals. Delissa Kier finished with eight points, five rebounds and eight blocks.
On the girls' side, the Lady 'Cats defeated Lee County 71-45 Saturday. Cody had a monster game with 27 points, 18 rebounds and three assists. Cody shot 11 of 14 from the floor and 3 of 6 from 3-point range in the game.
Denver Arnold added 13 points, six assists, and two steals, while Kier had 10 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three assists.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
