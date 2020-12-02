VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta Wildcats (3-1) outscored Coffee (1-1) 24-6 in the fourth quarter to cruise to a 64-42 win Tuesday night.
Leading by as many as 12 points in the game, it appeared Valdosta would've assured the outcome early.
As a result, the 'Cats seemed to grow complacent –– they stopped sharing the ball, committed turnovers and slowly let the Trojans creep back in.
The Trojans cut the deficit to 40-36 heading into the fourth quarter against their former region rival.
Then, the switch flipped for Valdosta.
Senior point guard Dorrien Douglas, who turned his left ankle on Valdosta's first possession of the game, drilled a pull-up jumper to open the fourth quarter before Coffee's Martin Powell scored on an alley-oop layup to make the score 42-38.
Melvin Smith's floater in the lane ignited an 18-0 run for the 'Cats, punctuated by a Ty Newsome steal and one-handed slam in transition to open up a 60-38 lead with 2:52 left.
Smith had 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting along with four assists and two steals to lead the 'Cats.
Douglas bounced back from the ankle injury to finish with eight points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jacob Mitchell shot a perfect 4-for-4 from the floor to score nine points and grab four rebounds; Stanley Haliburton had seven points, five rebounds and four assists; Newsome scored five points to go along with six rebounds and a game-high six steals in the victory.
Coffee outscored Valdosta 21-13 in the third quarter, pulling to 40-36 on a three-point play by Javeon Ingram with 5.8 seconds left in the period.
Valdosta led 27-15 at halftime.
A three-point play by Mitchell gave Valdosta a 16-6 lead early in the second quarter.
Coffee, who struggled with Valdosta's 2-3 zone and aggressive ball pressure throughout, buried a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter. The second of which cut Valdosta's lead to 22-13 with 2:16 to go before halftime.
Valdosta shot 45% from the floor and finished with 19 steals in the win.
Valdosta girls 61
Coffee 53
Sophomore center Essence Cody posted her first double-double of the season as the Lady 'Cats held on to beat Coffee 61-53 in the opener.
In fact, Cody nearly had a triple-double against the Trojans –– scoring 17 points, ripping down 11 rebounds and sending back seven shots to lift the Lady 'Cats to their first win of the season after an 0-2 start.
Despite an alarming 39 turnovers, Valdosta's defense helped to offset their offensive miscues as they produced 21 steals on the night.
A layup by Brianna Jackson and a 3-pointer from senior Makayla Scruggs extended Valdosta's lead to 59-46 with 2:04 to go. Coffee managed to chip away to trim the deficit to single digits late but turnovers stifled their comeback attempt.
The Trojans took a 25-23 lead to the locker room at halftime, but found themselves in a hole in the third quarter as the Lady 'Cats outscored them 23-9 to take a 12-point lead heading into the final quarter.
Scruggs and Denver Arnold scored nine points each for Valdosta. Jackson chipped in with eight points while Jamiyah Bentley and Gavonia Horton added seven points apiece in the win.
UP NEXT
Valdosta hosts Tift County in a non-region doubleheader Dec. 4. The girls tip off at 7 p.m., preceding the boys game at 8:30 p.m.
