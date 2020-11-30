VALDOSTA –– Senior point guard Dorrien Douglas had 21 points and eight rebounds to lead the Valdosta boys (2-1) past Glynn Academy (3-1) 72-59 Saturday.
Despite instances of shoddy transition defense and ragged play on offense, the ‘Cats got in the win column with unrelenting drives to the basket and tenacious defense.
“We’re still early,” Valdosta boys coach Darrell Lockhart said. “There’s a lot of work to be done. It’s kind of hard, because basketball has a lot of different parts. We’re just trying to tackle as many things as we can. Sometimes, we get it wrong as you saw tonight, but they hung in there.
“I thought we played well on the offensive end. We didn’t take a lot of 3s. We made a conscious efforts of trying to get to the hole and get closer to the basket –– take easy shots versus the 3s. They’re not falling for us yet, but they will.”
Leading by 11 points at halftime, the ‘Cats amped up their aggression on both ends to take firm control against the Red Terrors.
Defensively, the ‘Cats went to a trap defense and stepped up their ball pressure. Offensively, they pushed the pace and attacked the basket –– opening the third quarter on a 12-4 run to take a 48-29 lead.
“The last ballgame, we were up at halftime and we came out lackadaisical,” Lockhart explained. “So, what we did, we went to a pressure defense and that got us going a little bit then we got out of it –– that got us going.”
Despite being knocked on their heels to start the second half, Glynn fought back to cut the deficit to 55-45 late in the third quarter.
Just when it felt like Glynn was about to cut the lead to single digits, Valdosta slammed the door on that momentum as senior swingman Jacob Mitchell knocked down a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and push the lead to 58-45 heading into the fourth quarter.
Glynn was led by North Florida commit Matt Hrdlicka, who scored a team-high 19 points. The 6-foot-6 combo guard dazzled with his passing ability and ball-handling skills –– firing outlet passes the length of the floor for assists in transition and finding openings to get to the rim and score.
Tray and Quay Dickens added 11 points each for the Red Terrors, who lost their first game of the season.
Joining Douglas in double figures for Valdosta was senior swingman Melvin Smith, who finished with 18 points (12 in the first half) and nine rebounds in the win.
After losing leading scorer Ricky Brown and starting point guard Allin Floyd to graduation, the ‘Cats don’t have an established go-to guy this early into the young season.
As Saturday’s game illustrated, the team will look to the senior trio of Douglas, Smith and Stanley Haliburton to lead them. Against Glynn, the Valdosta offense revolved around their ability to attack the basket to score or dish to their big men around the basket for easy baskets –– a facet that will take some time to smooth out.
“It’s defense first,” Lockhart said of his team’s philosophy this year. “That’s the point. If we’re playing defense, then we’re going to be all right. You can always play defense, it’s just an effort thing, but offense sometimes is a little tricky.
“Sometimes they get a little too deep (into the paint). They’re not tall, so when you get too deep amongst those trees, you can’t see over them. I’d just much rather have them shoot it than to jump and pass it.”
Glynn girls 36
Valdosta girls 35
A go-ahead 3-pointer off the glass by Glynn’s Akirria Mountain with 25 seconds left proved to be the difference as Glynn Academy held on for a 36-35 victory in the opener.
Following Mountain’s basket, the teams traded turnovers as sophomore Essence Cody was whistled for an offensive foul and Glynn got the ball stripped away on the ensuing inbounds pass.
Mountain was sent to the free throw line with a chance to extend the lead to three, but missed both –– cracking the door open for the Lady ‘Cats to win the game on a basket.
With 13.6 seconds remaining, VHS girls coach E.A. Wilcox drew up a play to get the ball to Cody.
The ball moved around the perimeter until it found senior guard Brianna Jackson in the corner, wide open in front of the Valdosta bench.
Despite the open look, Jackson’s shot rimmed out as time expired.
The Lady ‘Cats took a 31-25 lead on a nifty spin move and layup by Cody with 5:04 left in the game.
A free throw by sophomore Shamya Flanders and a triple by Mountain but the lead to 31-29 with 4:02 left –– prompting Wilcox to call timeout. The Lady ‘Cats couldn’t convert out of the timeout, then fouled Flanders again on a shot attempt.
Flanders buried both free throws to tie the game at 31 with 3:40 to play.
Valdosta struggled shooting the ball Friday, shooting just 23% from the floor and 0-for-11 from beyond the arc.
Cody led the Wildcats with 12 points along with nine rebounds and two steals. Gavonia Horton added nine points and Keyeria White finished with nine rebounds (five offensive) and a team-high six steals.
For the Lady ‘Cats, the last time they lost two consecutive games was Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 last season against Buford and Dacula before going on a school-record 25-game winning streak.
The team’s 0-2 start is its worst since the team started 1-3 during the 2017-18 season.
UP NEXT
Valdosta hosts Coffee County tonight in a doubleheader. The girls game tips off at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.