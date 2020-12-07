VALDOSTA –– Lamonte Lindon realized a childhood dream on Friday –– signing a college scholarship with South Georgia State College.
The versatile Valdosta High standout has played at first base, pitcher and even catcher during his career with the Wildcats. After having his junior year shortened due to COVID-19, Lindon is currently preparing for his senior season with the 'Cats.
After a special signing day ceremony, Lindon spoke about what signing his letter of intent means to him.
"(This day) means everything to me," Lindon said. "Ever since I was little, about 10 years old, that's all I imagined –– trying to go to college playing baseball and it's finally happened."
Lindon's signing is especially sweet to his head coach, Brad Porter, who talked about seeing Lindon as a youngster and how he has developed over the years.
Porter lauds Lindon's ability on the baseball field as well as his character away from it.
"Personally, it's a dream come true for me too," Porter said. "I've watched Lamonte play for a long time and had experiences with him way before I ever came to Valdosta High School that just told me he was a great young man with a tremendous ability to baseball. On behalf of the Valdosta High baseball program, we couldn't be happier. I couldn't be happier. Lamonte exemplifies what it means to be a Wildcat in a lot of our eyes. We are extremely grateful that he's a Wildcat and that he plays for us and we're extremely grateful for the example that he's set."
As a sophomore, Lindon hit .320 with 32 hits, 22 runs scored and 15 RBIs playing primarily first base for the 'Cats. Lindon was an integral part of a Valdosta team that went 23-11 and advanced to the second round of the Class 6A State Playoffs.
Lindon's junior campaign lasted just 13 games, but presented an opportunity for him to spend significant time pitching and playing catcher. As far as his position at the next level, Lindon is confident that he can fill in wherever SGSC head coach Jeff Timothy wants him.
"I think I'll always be comfortable at first base because I've been playing there since I was five years old," Lindon said. "At Valdosta, they gave me the skill to move around the field and learn how to play every position, so besides that, I'm comfortable everywhere."
Following his shortened season, Lindon went up to Atlanta to train and play games to keep himself sharp in the meantime.
With COVID-19 hindering college coaches from recruiting like they normally would, Lindon's time in Atlanta allowed him to get better while getting some level of exposure in the process.
"The pandemic made a big impact on where I got to play baseball this summer," Lindon said. "It limited a bunch of places. There's a place up in Atlanta, Lake Point, we played there every week this summer and got a lot of reps and got a lot of looks. Because of the pandemic, I really didn't want to go that far from home. I really wanted to stay local and South Georgia's a good pick, only an hour away."
Lindon joins an SGSC team that went 19-6 in 2020 –– third in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA).
The Hawks open the 2021 season Feb. 1 in a doubleheader against Santa Fe.
"I really want to help them –– not even numbers-wise," Lindon said of what his role will be once he arrives on campus next fall. "I just want to be that good character, that good person in the locker room to help out with everybody and try to be a leader and just try to achieve goals."
Though Lindon finally signed with the Hawks on Friday, Timothy admits he has had Lindon on his radar since his sophomore year. As it turns out, Timothy discovered Lindon's talent mostly by accident.
On a recruiting trip, Timothy came to look at Valdosta's upperclassmen when Lindon caught his eye.
Timothy made it a point to keep tabs on Lindon's development and planned to watch Lindon more closely as a junior until the pandemic hit.
"Well first, when he was a sophomore, I went and watched Valdosta play and I actually wasn't even watching him," Timothy said of recruiting Lindon. "I was watching a senior and he kind of stuck out and I knew he was a young guy so I just kind of stayed on him a little bit and definitely was planning to see him his junior year and then COVID hit and that obviously messed that up. This summer, I kept in a lot of contact with Coach Porter and got to see what I needed to see and just waited on an opportunity to get him on campus. We did, and it all worked out. He's a good player. He's going to get better. He's got some leadership skills, but a quiet leader, which is what I like, and a hard worker."
As far as Lindon's fit on his team, Timothy is excited at the possibilities Lindon could present –– not only across positions, but his prowess swinging the bat.
"First of all, we really liked the bat –– the way he hits," Timothy said. "I see him primarily probably at first. I think he's athletic enough to even be a corner outfielder if called for. He actually caught a little bit here too, but I would probably say first base is the best option. But, if we have two guys that play first and they both hit the same and there's a DH spot or maybe a corner outfield spot, we plan on finding a way to get him in the lineup and let him do his thing."
Playing for Porter, Lindon feels he's more than prepared for the next level, crediting Porter for his development as a baseball player and as a young adult.
"Learning from Coach Porter, I've learned more than just baseball," Lindon said of his time at Valdosta High. "I've learned life lessons –– how to become a better man, how to treat different situations and he's rubbed off on me a lot. He's formed my character that I have and that I carry with me and I'm grateful for that."
Once he graduates next May, Lindon will bid farewell to the black and gold as he heads moves on to college. The brotherhood of the Wildcat family, Lindon said, is something that won't be lost on him.
"My teammates...I'm going to miss all of my teammates, all of my buddies," Lindon said with a smile. "Especially some of the teachers and all of the great people here that try to help you achieve your goals."
