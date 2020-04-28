Valdosta baseball standout Justin Rome commits to ABAC

VALDOSTA –– In uncertain times, one must strike while the iron is hot.
Valdosta High outfielder Justin Rome did just that, committing to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) on Monday.
Rome, who finished second on the team in batting average (.413) in 2019, felt the connection he has with many players in the area that are also planning to sign with ABAC was an opportunity to make his commitment.
“It’s just the people that are going,” Rome said on what led to his decision. “It’s not that far from home. I’ve got a bunch of people I grew up playing with going that I’d live with. I think it’ll be fun for two years and then I can go somewhere bigger –– a D-1 or anywhere from there.”
Valdosta’s season was cut short after just 13 games with the threat of COVID-19 causing all schools in the area to shut down. Rome admits, had the season been able to play out, he would’ve had more offers to consider at season’s end.
According to Rome, he was drawing interest from schools in the state as well as Alabama.
“I feel like if our season would’ve continued, I probably would’ve ended up at Kennesaw (State) or UAB or somewhere like that,” Rome explained. “But, kind of last minute, I decided to go to ABAC.”
Rome enjoyed a breakout campaign as a junior in 2019 that saw him notch 38 hits, 36 runs scored, 13 stolen bases and 18 RBIs. As a result, the ‘Cats finished with a 23-11 record, including an 8-4 mark in Region 1-6A.
Though his senior year was cut short, Rome says he was not too worried about his future, knowing he has much more baseball to play in the years to come.
“It was kind of hard not being able to finish my senior year, but I wasn’t really worried about it knowing I was going to keep playing,” Rome said. “I’m not done playing baseball.”
Once signed, Rome will join a Golden Stallions team that went 10-12 in an abbreviated spring season under head coach Brandon Reeder.
Rome’s speed and athleticism combined with his instincts at the plate and exceptional defensive chops should allow him to not only flourish at the college level, but set him up for a potential Major League Baseball career.
His breakout season as a hitter should have coaches salivating as the senior has shown steady improvement as a player that can hit for power.
“I feel like my speed will help me at the next level,” Rome said. “My junior and sophomore years, I kind of started gaining a little more power as well.”
Valdosta head coach Brad Porter talked about Rome’s growth as a player since he arrived at Valdosta in 2018.
“Justin has improved quite a bit offensively and defensively,” Porter said. “His offensive development, a lot of that credit has to go to Hayden Jones and what they’ve been able to accomplish –– just breaking down his swing and putting Justin in a better position to be successful. Justin has taken that instruction and really built some confidence that I didn’t see in him early when I first arrived at Valdosta. Offensively, he just wasn’t the confident player we see today.
“Since the day I arrived, Justin has always been ahead of the curve defensively. He’s a guy that runs well. He gets great jumps on balls in the outfield. He throws the ball extremely well from the outfield. He’s a guy that has pro potential, maybe a guy that turns into a draft pick somewhere down the line with further development. He’s a very strong defender and ABAC is getting a very good defensive outfielder.”
When asked what he will take most from his time at Valdosta, Rome says he’s found out how much confidence factors into becoming a leader on and off the field –– something he credits Porter for helping him find.
“I’ve learned that confidence is big,” Rome said. “Once you gain that, everything goes up from there. ... (Coach Porter) played a big part in it. We were real close.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.