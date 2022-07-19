Val Gallahan recognized as 2021-22 GISA Volleyball Coach of the Year

HAHIRA – Coach Val Gallahan was recognized Monday night as the 2021-22 GISA Volleyball Coach of the Year at the GISA Coaches Conference in Jekyll Island.
Val has been the head volleyball coach at Valwood for nine years. She has amassed more than 100 wins and brought home not one, but two state championships (2020 and 2021). She is the two-time GISA Coach of the Year and the 2022 FCA Coach of the Year. She started the volleyball program here in 2014 and it continues to grow and thrive under her leadership.
Valwood School is an independent college preparatory school, enrolling students Pre-Kindergarten through twelfth grade. Our academic program is been based on the teaching and mastery of the foundational skills necessary for academic and personal success in college. Valwood prides itself on small class sizes, strong academic programs, championship athletics, and the development of well-rounded students. Each year, Valwood graduates earn admission to some of the finest colleges and universities in the country. For more information about joining the Valwood family please visit our website, www.valwood.org or schedule a tour today.
