VALDOSTA – Six days after suffering a blow out loss to Warner Robins, the Valdosta Wildcats (1-1) took their turn dishing out some punishment of their own Friday night.
The 'Cats dominated offense, defense and special teams on their way to a 52-0 demolition of the Madison County Cowboys (0-1) – clinching the victory in just three quarters of play and delivering head coach Shelton Felton his first victory at Valdosta.
"I've had a couple," Felton said when asked how many games he's gotten to skip the fourth quarter. "Not many, but I'll take 'em any time I can get 'em."
In a stark contrast to their 48-20 loss in the season opener, the 'Cats got on the board early, then capitalized on a botched snap and never looked back.
"The biggest thing is, we've got to keep playing and handle the wave of emotions," Felton said. "We can't get too high or too low. That's the biggest thing we preached. When we score and capitalize, we keep playing. We keep going."
Just over 2 minutes into the game, quarterback Joseph Gardner hit Chris Wolfe on a 48-yard touchdown strike to make it 7-0 with 9:52 left in the first quarter.
On the ensuing Madison County possession, the 'Cats took advantage of favorable field position –– backing the Cowboys up to start their drive, then tacking on two more points as the Cowboys snapped the ball over their punter's head and through the end zone for a safety to put the 'Cats ahead 9-0.
From there, the scoring steadily multiplied as Valdosta quickly jumped out to a 23-0 lead, then pushed the lead to 31-0 on a 2-yard blast from Kaleb Robinson with 4:13 left before halftime.
The 'Cats took a 38-0 lead into the locker room at halftime and got a chance to get their backups valuable reps in the second half.
The special teams dominance by the 'Cats continued after halftime as defensive back Michael Jackson blocked a punt, scooped the ball off the turf and scored to push the margin to 45-0 with 7:53 left in the third.
Gardner went 6 of 10 for 122 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Wolfe caught three passes for 133 yards with two touchdowns in the win.
The 'Cats had 21 carries for 132 yards. Charles Williams Jr. had two carries for 48 yards and Terrell Denson had eight carries for 38 yards to lead the Valdosta rushing attack.
Overall, Valdosta posted 323 yards of total offense.
Defensively, the 'Cats played with more fire and intensity than they did against Warner Robins. After getting worn down by the Demons in Game 1, the 'Cats flipped the script and used their running game to grind down the Cowboys and force them into submission.
Jacquez McGowan led a senior-dominant effort on the defensive end with 13 total tackles Friday. Seniors Isaiah Holland and Jaylin Berrian combined for 17 tackles and with McGowan, racked up 10 tackles for loss in the game.
"We've got to play with emotion," Felton said. "You can't play defense without emotion in my opinion. We've got to fly around and have fun. It was Senior Night, we're at home, first home game of the year – just fly around and have fun.
"We knew they were fast and quick and we kind of wore them down. We noticed they got a little tired and we just started laying on them. The plan was to use our offensive line to our advantage and we're determined to move the ball and run the ball."
UP NEXT
The Wildcats go on the road to Bainbridge next week to face the Bainbridge Bearcats. While there's a lot of good feelings coming off of a 52-0 win on Friday, Felton says his team will need to refocus quickly and prepare for another opponent.
"We've got a 24-hour rule," Felton said. "You've got 24 hours to enjoy it, then we go back to work because watching the film, I know there's a lot of mistakes and corrections we've got to make. Playing a good Bainbridge team that's been in and out of the playoffs – the semifinals, state championship. We look forward to the test and we're going down there to play a physical team and we're looking forward to it."
Kickoff for next Friday's game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
