featured USTA Mixed Doubles State Championships return to Valdosta Shane Thomas Shane Thomas 1 hr ago Shane Thomas | The Valdosta Daily Times Shane Thomas | The Valdosta Daily Times Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center will host the 2019 USTA Mixed Doubles Georgia State Championship at McKey Park today through Monday. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Championship Usta Mixed Doubles Georgia State Championship Return Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center Sport Valdosta Mckey Park Sponsored Shane Thomas Follow Shane Thomas Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Online Poll Do you think housing is affordable in Valdosta? VDT is working on a story about Affordable Housing. If your answer is no, please email katelyn.umholtz@gaflnews.com with the title Affordable Housing. You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan charged with robbery at SGMCValdosta chase leads to arrest of 13-year-old driverUPDATE: Increased security at Lowndes school planned following threatsNew burger joint comes to Valdosta150+ manufacturing jobs comingWoman arrested in child cruelty case15-year-old charged with armed robberyBig Bucks on Campus: VSU raises a record $62 millionValdosta man's search for family's roots leads to arrest in 2001 killingValdosta man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.