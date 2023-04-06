Upset bid of No. 14 Auburn Montgomery falls short for Blazer women’s tennis, 4-3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In arguably the best the Valdosta State women’s tennis team has played all season, the Blazers gave No. 14 Auburn Montgomery all it could handle, coming up just short in a 4-3 loss Wednesday afternoon.
Despite the loss, the Blazers (6-8, 5-4 GSC) won the singles matches at the top three spots in the lineup and held a 3-1 lead in the match after AUM (15-4, 7-1 GSC) won two of the three doubles matches to claim the doubles point. Blazer duo of freshman Kayla Greco and junior Olivia Pezo won at No. 2, 6-3 over Melissa Yakup Pour and Sofia Neri, 6-3, as the duo improved to 8-4 this spring and 7-2 in GSC play. No. 14 AUM duo of Estefania Garcia and Regina Urbiola won 6-1 over sophomore Anastasiia Vorobiova and freshman Jorja Reynolds at the top spot, while Nahia Izco and Isabella Pinto won 6-2 over freshman Evelyn Altmaier and junior Natalie Kohoutkova at the No. 3 position.
Greco then downed Yakup at No. 3 singles, 6-4, 6-2, for a 1-1 score and Kohoutkova upset No. 69 Garcia 7-6, 6-2 at the top spot for a 2-1 lead. Not to be outdone, Pezo upset No. 44 Urbiola 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 for a 3-1 lead. The Blazers had the chance for the win in the bottom half of the lineup as two of the three remaining matches went to three sets. AUM came way with victories at all three spots to win, but the Blazers were right there. Ana Villalvazo won 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 at No. 4 over Vorobiova, while Izco won 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 at No. 5 and Ane Ibarra won 7-6, 7-5 at No. 6 over Altmaier.
The Blazers will look to continue the strong play this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the VSU Tennis Complex when they host No. 27 West Florida.
