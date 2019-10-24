Up next: No. 1 Vikings head to Kingsland looking to stay clean

VALDOSTA—One week after top-ranked Lowndes (8-0, 1-0 Region 1-7A) outscored Tift 28-0, the Vikings are on the road again, with another region test ahead of them.
Lowndes was held scoreless in a half for the first time when they went to the locker room knotted at zero with the Blue Devils.
They scored four touchdowns over the next two quarters to erase any doubt about their position as the highest ranked school in the state and within the classification.
Now, they move on to a team that’s looking for redemption after dropping their first game of the season last week.
Camden County (7-1, 0-1 Region 1-7A) was undefeated through their non-region schedule but were defeated by No. 3 Colquitt County 34-17 last week.
The Wildcats traded blows with the No. 3 team in 7A but eventually the Packers were too much and pulled away, leaving the Wildcats with their first defeat of the season.
The Wildcats are one of the top offenses in the state, averaging more than 40 points per game. They are powered by feature back Jamie Felix on offense who is the second leading rusher in Region 1-7A behind Jacurri Brown.
They’ll be looking to find the win column for the first time in region competition, but they won’t catch the Vikings off guard.
“These three games are the biggest games of the year,” head coach Randy McPherson said about the region schedule. “It’s that simple. We’ve had a really good week of practice. Our team is ready to play.”
It took the Vikings opening the playbook a bit for them to overcome the strong first half by the Blue Devils. Typically known for their smash-mouth running, they passed 16 times with eight completions for 126 yards in the region opening win.
Dominique Marshall and Ghetti Brown led the charge for receivers combing for six receptions and 118 yards.
“We feed off of each other,” Brown said about the receiving core after the win. “As long as we’re winning, that’s all that matters. Marshall is a good player. He’s been doubted all season but he’s a great playmaker. Really, all the receiving core—junior varsity and all—we work hard every single day. We just come out here on Friday’s to prove it.”
With a freshly advertised dimension to their offense, it’s on the Concrete Curtain to still contain teams.
They’ve done it through every non-region game.
They did it last week.
Now, they have to hold strong against possibly their toughest opponent yet.
“Just rise up—it’s region one play,” defensive coordinator Byron Slack said. “If you’re in this region, you’d like to think your kids understand that. Just wait till they blow that whistle.”
There is a special goal that has been instilled by McPherson ahead of this game. He hasn’t been shy about it, mentioning it on last Friday after the win and on Thursday after the final practice before the game.
“No turnovers,” McPherson said with a chuckle.
Despite the chuckle, he had a serious tone. The turnovers force their defense into a tough position and takes away the opportunity for points offensively.
Aside from the turnovers his expectations are the same as every game.
“I’m expecting our team to play better and harder. That’s what we try to do every week and that’s the goal.”
The Vikings will travel to Kingsland, GA today for the expected 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Chris Gilman Stadium.
