VALDOSTA –– Eight days after making a furious comeback to beat rival West Georgia in the Gulf South Conference Tournament, the Valdosta State men's basketball team almost worked another miracle.
Almost.
The Blazers trailed by as many as 15 points early in the second half, and tied the game three times in the final 4:36 of regulation, but ultimately fell to Wolves 79-75 on Saturday.
The Wolves eliminated the Blazers, who fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
"You get in these games and you've got to give West Georgia a lot of credit – they played like they got a reprieve. I think they were not sure if they were going to make the NCAA Tournament," Blazers head coach Mike Helfer said. "Then, they got in the NCAA Tournament and they played like their life depended on it. You've got to give your hats off to them. They played really well in this game. I thought we played really hard, but we made some structural mistakes and that gave them a lot of opportunities."
A jumper by J.J. Barnes gave the Wolves a 66-56 lead with 8:16 left in the game, but the Blazers wouldn't go away quietly.
Redshirt junior Cam Hamilton answered Barnes' bucket with a layup that sparked a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 1 on a 3-pointer by senior Imoras Agee with 5:57 to go.
Following a missed 3 by junior Michael Zabetakis, the Blazers had a chance to tie or take the lead with Hamilton at the line to shoot one-and-one.
Hamilton missed the front end and soon after, the Wolves went up by three on a hoop by Kadeim Jones with 5:13 left in the game.
On the next possession, junior Jacolbey Owens tied the game for the first time all night as he buried a 3-pointer to knot the game at 68.
Wolves guard Deng Nhial drew a foul on the Blazers' Burke Putnam and split a pair at the line to give his team a 69-68 lead.
The Blazers had another opportunity to take the lead as Hamilton stole the ball from Jalen Sasser and passed ahead to Jakari Gallon, who drew a foul on Zabetakis on his way to the basket.
Gallon missed the first free throw and sank the second to tie the game at 69 with 2:47 remaining.
Thirteen seconds later, Zabetakis appeared to put the game away for the Wolves. The 6-foot-5 guard drilled a clutch trey then answered a missed 3 by Hamilton with a nifty reverse layup along the baseline to give West Georgia a 74-69 lead with 1:36 left.
Hamilton made two at the free throw line to cut the deficit to 74-71, then the Blazers forced a missed 3 by Jones with 53 seconds left.
Off the miss, Agee rebounded and got the ball to Hamilton in transition. Hamilton pushed the ball up before kicking to Putnam trailing on the left wing for a wide-open 3 to tie the game at 74 with 40 seconds left on the clock.
Despite tying the game for the third time down the stretch, the Blazers never held a lead on Saturday.
The Wolves took the lead for good on an Oronte' Anderson 3-pointer from the top of the key with 25 seconds to play.
Maurice Gordon split a pair of free throws with 11 seconds to go to cut the Wolves' lead to two, but Sasser iced the game at the line with 7 seconds left –– sending the Wolves into Sunday's semifinal against No. 1 seed Flagler.
Though the Blazers were the hosts of the South Regional, Saturday's game had the feel of a neutral site game.
Without the familiar roar of The Complex aided by the cheerleaders, student section and dance team courtside, the game felt much like the protocols put in place for the weekend: Sanitized.
The Blazers' flat start put them in an early hole they almost dug themselves out of for the second time in eight days.
"I think coming back from 15 down, a lot of credit to our guys," Helfer said. "We played so hard during that stretch and we seemed to catch them over a stretch of time, but not getting that lead, I think, is critical. You've got to try to get the lead and put them on the defensive a little bit. We were not able to do that, but we made a great run out of it to get it back tied."
In his final game as a Blazer, Agee poured in a game-high 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting with four 3-pointers in eight attempts. Agee also added six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 38 minutes.
Gordon finished with 13 points and four rebounds while Owens was the only other Blazer in double figures with 12 points and three assists.
The Blazers shot just under 44% for the game and were outrebounded 41-29. With Hamilton shooting just 2-of-8, the Blazers only got 12 points from their bench as Hamilton and reserve forward Mohamed Fofana scored six points each in the loss.
Despite an early exit in the NCAA Tournament, the Blazers finish the 2020-21 season with a 17-5 record, their fifth consecutive GSC regular season championship and their first GSC Tournament Championship in program history.
"I'm proud of my guys," Helfer said. "We did something that a (men's) basketball team has never done here and that's win the Gulf South Conference Tournament. ... It's been a five-year stretch here that's really been incredible. Maybe we haven't had the success in the national tournament that we need to, but we've had a lot of success in this program. I would expect nothing different for next year. Every year, we go in with the same mentality, the same desires and that's to try to win the Gulf South and this year, we won the regular season and we won the Gulf South tournament. Those goals won't change next year at all."
NCAA South Region Update
West Georgia lost to No. 1 seed Flagler 69-53 on Sunday, while No. 2 seed Alabama-Huntsville knocked off No. 3 seed Lee 73-66 in the nightcap.
Flagler will face Alabama-Huntsville in the NCAA South Region Championship game Tuesday night at The Complex. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. The winner advances to the Elite Eight.
