VALDOSTA—The Blazers are entering unfamiliar territory.
Not because they’re on a 16-game win streak that dates back to the conclusion of the 2017 season.
Or because they’re ranked as the top program in Division II in consecutive competitive weeks for the first time since 2013.
It’s because they aren’t accustomed to playing the caliber non-conference opponent that Ohio Dominican presents.
The Panthers are a nine-win program out of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. The same conference as head coach Gary Goff’s previous program, Tiffin.
Ohio Dominican’s Evan Ernst won the 2018 GMAC Freshman of the Year. The quarterback averaged 227.8 passing yards per game through 11 games. He finished the season with 2,506 yards, 28 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.
The Panthers opened their season against Shepherd last week with a 24-21 fourth quarter victory.
Ernst was 31-of-39 with 273 yards and two touchdowns in the contest. He found receiver Devanaire Conliffe for both scores, but six different receivers caught a pass in the game.
The Panther’s offense had zero turnovers in the game and didn’t allow any sacks as well.
Defensively, the Panthers had four takeaways against the Rams, including a late fumble recovery that swung momentum to their side. The Panthers amassed 65 tackles, six pass breakups, three tackles for a loss, three fumbles, and an interception to rally past the Rams.
Now they set their sights on the No. 1 team in the nation.
“I asked the team on Monday how many of them had ever heard of Ohio Dominican prior to putting them on our schedule and three guys raised their hands,” Goff said during his media availability on Wednesday. “That’s obviously very concerning because Ohio Dominican is a very good team … they’re going to come in here and they’re going to be in attack mode for us.”
Being in attack mode is nothing new for the Blazers.
They’ve taken the best shots from a lot of teams over the last year and the opener against Albany State was no exception.
The Blazers walked into the game against the Golden Rams and came out victorious with a 38-3 victory.
The defense never allowed Albany into the end zone and held them scoreless in the second half.
To repeat that performance the Blazers are preaching focus.
“With every team it’s just staying focused,” safety Cory Roberts said. “It’s not just them, or Albany State, Ohio Dominican. Any team you play you just have got to stay focused. So really the main word for this week is to stay focused on your job and do your responsibility.”
The Blazers still will have their work cut out for them. Without the familiarity that conference or regional opponents bring there’s an edge that is taken away.
But there’s also an edge gained because it can get players in a playoff mindset very early into the season.
“We’re just going to continue to come out and play every team with the same mindset,” receiver Kenny Benjamin said. “We’re not going to say that this team is better than that team or we’re going to play this team harder. We’re going to play each team like they’re the best team in the nation.”
The Blazers are scheduled to face the Panthers Sept. 14 at Bazemore-Hyder stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ESPN3.
VSU Athletics and the Caribbean Student Association are partnering to sponsor a collection drive at Blazer Athletic events. There will be collection boxes located at every entrance on Saturday and donations will be accepted until halftime.
There will be a second opportunity to donate at VSU Volleyball’s home opener against Albany State on Sept. 17.
Acceptable items include: bandages, soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, wipes, over the counter drugs, gloves, shampoo, conditioner, mosquito repellent, water, bleach, flashlights, batteries and trash bags.
