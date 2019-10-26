KINGSLAND –– No. 1 Lowndes (9-0, 2-0 Region 1-7A) put the pressure on Camden County (7-2, 0-2 Region 1-7A) 45-13 in the second region win this season.
Despite Lowndes being flagged for 13 penalties for 150 yards, the Concrete Curtain quelled the high-scoring offense of the Wildcats. They held them to 264 yards total offense—largely produced by Camden’s quarterback, Logan Watson.
Watson finished the night 23-of-36 with 209 yards and two touchdowns but found himself running from the Viking defense and flinging passes into the vicinity of his receivers.
The Vikings only finished with two sacks but pressured Watson in the Camden backfield all night, which resulted in penalties sometimes.
But it seemed like with every penalty, Lowndes returned with more aggression.
“I wouldn’t say we were going after them—we were playing Lowndes High football,” senior linebacker Gary Osby said after the game. “That’s how it is. If they want to come out and make the calls that they want to make, we’re going to let them and just play football.”
The 13 penalties were by far a season high for the Vikings but it didn’t rattle the top-ranked team in 7A, it energized them.
They finished with 40 total tackles, five tackles for a loss and two sacks with many quarterback hits and hurries.
“I tell them every week we’re going to try to keep them from running the ball and we’re going to hit the quarterback,” defensive coordinator Byron Slack said about the pressure the Vikings applied. “There ain’t no other plan. They got a couple of penalties and what not, we hit them the next time we got back there … we always tell our kids we’re built for the long haul and we don’t have a magic call to make everybody fall down and throw the ball in the air. You’ve got to work and they do that for the most part.”
With the suffocating play by the Lowndes defense, the Vikings were able to open their playbook and have their most complete offensive performance.
They racked up 536 yards of total offense through 68 plays, getting it done by ground and through air.
They were able to pass for 227 yards through the air and went 16-of-21, with eight different receivers catching passes.
It was the second consecutive week that the Vikings established their passing game as a threat.
“Sometimes it’s take what the defense gives you,” associate head coach and pass game coordinator Josh Akers said. “The last two weeks we’ve had the opportunities to throw the ball and our kids have done a great job.”
The Vikings had a four-man rushing attack with Osby, Israel Mitchell, Justin Lee and Jacurri Brown combining for 291 of the team’s 309 total rushing yards.
Lowndes threw an interception from a tipped pass but that was the sole turnover in the game by the Vikings.
“Everything really,” Brown said on what worked for the offense. “Really good game and a really good game plan … We really opened up the playbook tonight. We’ve got to spread, we’ve got to throw, we’ve got to run and everything. Cause we can’t be a one-sided team during the playoffs.”
The win sets up the undefeated Vikings and one-loss Colquitt County (8-1, 2-0 Region 1-7A) in a bout for the Region 1-7A championship next Friday at Martin Stadium. The Vikings made it through the regular season gauntlet and now it’s time for one final test.
“We’re going to be very focused,” senior linebacker Devonn Lane said. “We know Colquitt is a real tough opponent for us and they always give us trouble no matter how we play them or when we play them. They still have a chance to win like we have a chance to win. We’re going to go out there and stay focused and try to beat them.”
