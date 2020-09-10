Two unlikely seniors lead Generals

DASHER –– A basketball player and a kid from Washington County.
Neither Miguel Trejo or Kelby "Waco" Turner had a thought about playing football with the Georgia Christian Generals in 2020, but both had the biggest impacts on the game last week at Valwood.
Though the final score depicted a blowout, there was much more to the loss than meets the eye. The Generals had their fair share of mistakes last Friday night against the Valwood Valiants, but a few plays stuck out that showed this team has fight in it.
The Generals are putting together a great team and according to Turner, they're just getting started.
“Georgia Christian is about to be on the map, and we are here to stay,” Turner said.
Miguel Trejo is a first-year football player. His first and only love has been on the hardwood, playing basketball.
“I have always been a basketball guy. It’s my first love and true passion,” Trejo said. “Last year, I went out for the soccer team and I enjoyed it. This year I decided, it’s my senior year. Why not go out for football? I liked the camaraderie and the brotherhood that seemed to come along with playing football.”
Turner embodies a Swiss army knife for the Generals. He played wideout, tailback, return man on both special teams’ units and some defensive back. He could probably even paint your house if you needed it.
“I will do whatever it takes to help my team out," Turner said. "I am not individualistic. I am a team-first player and that will always be my mentality. Wherever they need me to play, I am there."
Turner led the team in rushing against the Valiants, and most of his yards came on a big run where he reversed field and broke out for a long carry.
“I just felt like the team was in need of a spark at that time," Turner said. "I did not see anything open, so I reversed field and found some real estate. Above all the noise, I could hear my dad say ‘no, no, no’ and that turned into ‘go, go, go’. It was a fun play to be a part of."
Trejo made his presence felt in his first high school game. Every other play, it seemed the announcers were calling out another Trejo stop on the play.
“He has a lot of natural ability,” Generals head coach Chuck Knapp said. “With him playing basketball and then soccer last year, he started understanding angles and positioning. That’s what has allowed him to excel thus far on the football field. Those other sports have helped him tremendously.”
According to Trejo, the physicality of football is something he has had to embrace. In fact, he's enjoying the contact.
“One major difference in football and my other sports, is the physicality of it,” Trejo said. “That part was surprisingly fun to me. It felt good to be able to go out there and be physical in a sport. It also felt great to be able to start my first game I ever played in. It means a lot to me that my coaches put that much trust and belief into me. That makes me go harder for them and my teammates, each day.”
The move from Washington County, that prompted the nickname “Waco” for Turner, was one he felt would be beneficial.
“It’s been a family tradition of going here,” Turner said. “Many of my family members have come to Georgia Christian. There was this brotherhood that I saw when I came to visit, and Coach Knapp did a great job selling me on being here. The strength and conditioning program is a big reason for me too.
"I felt like there were things that I could accomplish here. The talent on this team, is state championship worthy. That’s what we all want. That is our goal for this year. ... There was also an opportunity to come in and help the young guys out and help the next group of Generals be great. I feel like I have a lot to learn, but I also feel like I have a lot that I can share, and I enjoy helping the younger guys.”
Added Trejo, “I definitely feel that we will make a state championship push. I mean what else are we doing here if we are not competing every year to win the state championship? I feel like this team has the juice to get us there.”
Both players made great plays in the game against Valwood, but both will be the first to admit that they have a long way to go and they had their fair share of mistakes in game one.
“I know for me, I have to continue to learn this game and learn from my mistakes to help us be in the best position to win,” Trejo said. “Everything is still an adjustment to me. I have been playing football for less than two weeks, so there will be miscues, I just have to do my best to clean that up. The heat is something that is an adjustment to me. Basketball is played inside, and soccer does not require as much equipment when outside, so it is not as bad. I know I will adjust and continue to get better.”
“There are things that I have to continue to work on to get myself where I need to be,” Turner added. “I have to continue to work on my football IQ and get smarter on the field so that I can see things more clearly. I know that I can get there, because I always keep my head up and do everything I can to help my team be in position to secure a win”
Neither player is short on athleticism, with Trejo now being a three-sport athlete and Turner playing nearly every position on the team. Both young men have college aspirations and, if given the opportunity, would love to continue their athletic careers at the next level.
“Out of all the positions that play, playing tailback has to be my favorite," Turner said. "The position requires so much physicality and everything moves so fast at tailback. I just enjoy running the ball and making plays to help my team. If I get the chance, I would love to play tailback at the next level."
“Because of the athleticism I possess, I feel as though I can play anywhere as needed on this team,” Trejo added. “Playing three sports gives me the opportunity to stretch myself and learn in different ways. I hope that I can continue my success in college of being an athlete, but ultimately, I want to go into physical therapy.”
One key thing about Turner, is that he leads the team in stretches and breaks into groups as the leader. He is the first to go in drills and he is a technician in making sure he does things right. He is also not afraid to let a teammate know when he did something wrong, but he is always in coach mode to show them how to do it better. A true coach on the field in every sense of the phrase.
With Trejo and Waco leading the charge, the Generals are sure to put up a fight in every game this year.
UP NEXT
The Georgia Christian Generals are off this week, but they return to action next Friday night with an away game in Griffin, Ga., against Skipstone Academy at 7:30 p.m.
