VALDOSTA –– Valdosta High girls basketball coach E.A. Wilcox coaches by a simple mantra, “If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse.”
Following an 81-35 region win against Coffee on Feb. 1, Wilcox earned his 200th career win as head coach.
In his 11th season at VHS, Wilcox has his Lady ‘Cats playing their best basketball as they gear up for the postseason. The Lady ‘Cats are 23-2, riding an eye-popping 20-game winning streak and doing so in dominant fashion. The Lady ‘Cats are thumping the competition by 20.8 points per game on average.
After Saturday’s win against Coffee, Wilcox was surprised with a video tribute put together by his wife and his coaching staff in the locker room.
“Two hundred wins is a huge milestone and I appreciate everybody showing a lot of love for me making it to those 200 wins,” Wilcox said. “I can’t do that by myself. Those 200 wins are not by myself. It took a coaching staff and kids that were willing to work hard. I don’t know how long I’m going to do it. I love my job, I love what I do every day, I love coaching, I love instructing and teaching.”
After going 26-4 and advancing to the Final Four last season, Wilcox and his coaching staff refuses to rest on their laurels.
The win against Coffee clinched a perfect 8-0 region record and the third straight region championship for the Lady ‘Cats. The ultimate goal is to go further than last year and win a state championship –– something that Wilcox emphasizes can only be won a game at a time.
“The thing that we as a coaching staff try to express to our young ladies is we’ve got to take it one game at a time,” Wilcox said. “Everybody knows and understands that the end result is winning a state championship, but we have to keep our young ladies focused on the next game. That’s what we’re striving for –– improving and winning the next game.
“We cannot go ahead of that process because if we do, we’re overstepping who our opponent is, trying to get to the next game and the next game is the most important game. It’s hard. It’s a hard thing, especially when you’ve got a family and a community and a school that’s lobbying for you and pushing you towards a state championship.”
Winning 200 games at the high school level is no small feat. That type of success comes from a variety of factors –– the right game plans, the right coaching, the right players, perhaps even the game day meal.
At this point in the season, Wilcox calls the 2019-20 Lady ‘Cats “a special team.”
“This is a special team,” Wilcox said. “I’ve had special teams in the past. Breaking through a lot of wins and trying to get a 20-win season –– I remember, the first 20-win season we had was 2012-13 and that was with Stormm Phillips as the leader of that team. We went 23-6 and I thought, at the time, that was our best team. Then, we had some other 20-win teams with Tiaera Phillips we went 20-9 in 2014-15. Then we go to the Final Four last year –– we went 26-4, which was our best season on paper. That makes it even more special that we continue to improve and improve every year. As a coach, that’s what you want to see your teams continue to do ––improve every year and not get complacent.
“If you’re not getting better, then you’re getting worse. That’s why we’re continuing to improve our bigs, continuing with our ball-handling –– all that stuff, the fundamental stuff, we continue to do because our girls...we don’t want them to say, ‘We’ve already arrived.’”
Long before Wilcox arrived at this milestone, he was a first-year head coach taking over a program in 2009 that hadn’t seen much success.
Wilcox went 16-8 in his first season and sitting on a training table in the locker room on Saturday, Wilcox said he still remembers his first win –– a 57-53 win against archrival Lowndes on Nov. 23, 2009.
“I know exactly the first win,” Wilcox recalled with a big smile. “The first win that I’ve ever had as the head coach of Valdosta High School girls basketball was against Lowndes High School at Lowndes. It was at their pre-Thanksgiving tournament. Shan Garner said to me, ‘Coach, this is your first year, but we can make a lot of money’ –– he was talking about himself, because we didn’t get any of it [laughs] –– ‘Play us in the first game at 7 o’clock.’ I said, ‘Sure.’
“Now, me being a first-year head coach here, that was a monumental thing for him because he was thinking like he was gonna beat me that night. I know he thought that. ... I’ll never forget that, because not only did it feel good beating Lowndes, but it also was my first win as a head coach here. It’s been a struggle. Before I got here, we didn’t win a lot of games. But now, people look at us –– I hope now –– and say, ‘Wow, we’ve gotta play Valdosta.’ We want to keep that legacy going and make sure the girls that are aspiring to be these girls now have something to look forward to.”
With 200 wins down in his legendary 11-year career at VHS, Wilcox still has a ton of basketball left to teach.
Staying true to his mantra, Wilcox continues to strive for better –– stressing the importance of the journey, not the final destination.
“I don’t know –– I’ve got 10 years left before I can retire, so I may do it another 10 years,” Wilcox said. “If I could get to 400 wins, that would be great, you know what I’m saying? 500 wins [laughs]. ... I’ll play that by ear, how long I coach. As long as I’m healthy enough to do it, I think I’ll do it.”
