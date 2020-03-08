BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –– Needing to get past West Alabama on Saturday, top-seeded Valdosta State found a potent pairing to blow the game wide open.
Junior guard Burke Putnam scored 20 of his game-high 29 points in the second half while starting backcourt mate Imoras Agee exploded for 21 of his own to lead the Blazers to an 85-71 victory.
Putnam played nearly 38 minutes and the Blazers were plus-15 with him on the floor. Agee's aggression and activity on both ends paid huge dividends for the Blazers as the sophomore was a team-best plus-23 in 30 minutes.
Together, the duo combined for 22 of the Blazers' final 24 points, punctuated by two highlight reel dunks by Agee.
"That's my twin, man," Putnam said of Agee. "I love him to death. He brings so much to the table for us offensively and defensively. You can put him on any player on the floor 1 through 5 and he can guard them. When he gets in transition, it's just...amazing. That boy flies out there [laughs]."
With UWA forwards Mike Davis and Ricky Dunnaway plagued by foul trouble, the Blazers eventually took advantage of the Tigers inside, outscoring them 40-30 in the paint.
"I don't necessarily think we played better defensively in the second half, I don't think (West Alabama) played quite as well because they got into some foul trouble," Blazers coach Mike Helfer said. "I thought we made some good adjustments offensively with their post double, which was really bothering us."
Strategically, the Tigers made the decision to bring a hard double team on the Blazers' top post option, senior center Bryce Smith. To counter, the Blazers went small –– pairing Putnam and power forward Darrell Jones in a pick-and-pop, two-man game at the top of the key and space the floor.
The aggressive double teams freed up Agee, who drilled three triples in seven attempts.
"Early in the half, I felt pretty good –– my shot felt pretty good," Agee said. "I just took whatever they gave me and just tried to play aggressive. My family was here and they told me the last few games, I haven't really been playing with any aggression so I tried to come out and play hard and play smart at the same time. ... I just happened to knock down some shots [laughs]."
The spread pick-and-roll offense allowed Putnam to score at will in the second half as the Blazers outscored the Tigers 46-34 after halftime.
Putnam finished 10-of-17 from the floor and 9-of-11 at the free throw line. Putnam and his counterpart –– West Alabama senior point guard LaJuan Hardy –– engaged in a spirited back-and-forth throughout the game.
The two guards exchanged several subtle shoves and trash talk. Putnam got the last laugh, however, as Hardy shot 4-of-14 from the floor for 12 points and fouled out after 38 minutes of action.
According to Putnam, Hardy taunted him by reminding him of his four-point, four-rebound game on Feb. 22.
"At the beginning of the game, he told me, 'You had four points last game,'" Putnam said of his back-and-forth with Hardy. "He said you ain't nothing, basically. So I took that to heart and where I'm from, we don't take that. That's all it was."
With Putnam feasting off of Jones' screens, Jones flourished not only as a scorer, but as a secondary playmaker. The senior forward finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and a game-high five assists in the win.
"Darrell is one heck of a player, so putting us in that situation knowing that if I do get stopped, I can kick it back to him and he can make a play, it helped us a lot in the second half," Putnam said.
Despite his own foul difficulties, Smith contributed 10 points and seven rebounds in nearly 30 minutes of action for the Blazers.
Overall, the Blazers shot 50 percent from the floor against a Tigers team that was among one of the top defensive units in the country this season. Defensively, the Blazers held the Tigers to 4-of-19 from beyond the arc and forced 15 turnovers.
The Blazers led 39-37 at halftime, despite an uncharacteristic rash of giveaways. The GSC's safest team with the ball coughed it up 10 times in the first half, but tightened up after intermission –– finishing with 14 turnovers in the game.
"We were smart in the second half –– I think we only had three turnovers until the last one under a minute and in the first half we had 10," Helfer explained. "We were able to take care of the ball better and by doing that, we got shots on goal and that was critical."
UP NEXT
The No. 1-seeded Blazers will face No. 3 seed Alabama-Huntsville today in the GSC Championship game. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to stun No. 2 seed Lee 72-63 to advance to the title game.
Today's game will be a rematch of the 2017 GSC Championship that saw the Chargers edge the Blazers 94-91. Interestingly enough, the Blazers have never captured the Gulf South Conference Tournament Championship.
"You've got to be you," Helfer said. "You've got to do what you do well. When you get on these quick turnarounds, you can't overload them with information. We just want to play and be loose and be free and play our game.
"It's hard in these times because you don't have as good a scout (of other teams). You've just got to be you and if you're you and it's good enough, then it's good enough."
Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET
