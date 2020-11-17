Tuesday Night Football: Trojans, Indians prepare for rare midweek game

QUITMAN –– Tuesday night lights?
The Brooks County Trojans (8-1, 4-1 Region 2-A) face rival Charlton County (4-4, 2-2) in a rare Tuesday night game at Champ Bailey Field.
Despite holding an 8-1 record, the Trojans are second in Region 2-1A with their sole loss coming against the leading Irwin County.
With the Indians having at 2-2 in region, a victory could land them second place in the region and clinch a playoff spot while dropping the Trojans to the fourth place.
Tonight’s game is quick turnaround for both teams.
Both teams played Nov. 13, with the Trojans defeating Turner County 47-18 and the Indians defeating Lanier 31-21.
Senior leadership will be important to the Trojans’ success as they are in a unique situation.
Trojans defensive end and sack leader with 16 in nine games, J’shawn Baker sees Tuesday’s game as a must win to be comfortable in the playoffs and knows that his team needs to execute despite the unique circumstances.
“It’s not a Friday, so it’s going to feel a little different,” he said at practice. “But we still got to come out there and execute. They need to win, and we need to win just to secure that second spot in the region.”
There is more of a motivating factor for the Trojans to secure Tuesday’s victory with them possibly seeing an old rival.
They would be in the bracket with Dublin, who they fell short to in the Class AA State Championship a season ago.
“The second spot would get us on the side of the playoffs to see Dublin again,” Baker said. “That’s our rival from the championship last year and we would really love to see them again.”
With only having a three-day break between games, head coach Maurice Freeman took it easy with his team to allow them to combat the fatigue of having a compact schedule.
“I really wanted to give them Saturday and Sunday off so they can have their legs for practice Monday and Tuesday’s game, so I let them go,” Freeman said. “I really wanted to work on the mental aspect of the game and not so much of the physical.”
Through his 26-year coaching career, Freeman acknowledged this situation is still unfamiliar to him; though he experienced a similar situation as head coach at Brunswick that saw him coach three games in one week.
“I’ve done this before,” he said. “When I was in Brunswick, I did a Friday-Tuesday-Friday week. That is very unusual but that is what we had to do. Thank goodness we do not have a Friday game this time. We are healthy so I am excited about that. Our practices are pretty tough anyway so playing someone is not going to be much tougher.”
Tonight’s game will be the Trojans’ final regular season game as they prepare for the Class A playoffs.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Folkston.
