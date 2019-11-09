QUITMAN –– On the night that the Brooks County (6-4, 4-0 Region 1-2A) honored its 1994 state championship team, the Trojans got an extra boost as they head into the 2A playoffs next week.
They downed Berrien County (2-8, 0-4 Region 1-2A) 42-6 in the regular season finale and now prepare for the AA playoffs.
The Trojans scored 28 first quarter points and 35 in the half--powered by an offensive explosion from Nitavion Burrus and Omari Arnold.
The latter passed 1,000 rushing yards for the season with a 30-yard touchdown run in the third quarter putting an exclamation point on the game.
“Everything we worked on worked well,” Brooks head coach Maurice Freeman said after the game. “We wanted to get our back over 1,000 yards for the season. I thought our defense flew around and kept them in long (yardage) and we did a decent job on special teams. It was an all out team effort.”
The Rebels were able to break up the shutout in the third quarter but the damage was done at that point.
Prior to the season Freeman briefly spoke about the youth of his team. Ten games and six wins later, the Trojans picked up a dominant victory as they head into the postseason.
“I’m happy that they’re growing and fighting hard,” Freeman said about his team after the game. “If we keep on, anything can happen for the Trojans.”
Brooks will face Washington County in the first round of the playoffs.
“We need to nail down our special teams and stop the butt sweep,” Freeman said on what they needed to do to beat the Golden Hawks. “They’re going to try to butt sweep us to death. They want to put a lot of folks on the corners. We’ve got to do a good job of stopping that play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.