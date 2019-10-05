QUITMAN –– The Brooks County Trojans (3-3) got the best of B.E.S.T. (1-5) on Homecoming Friday, drubbing the Eagles 54-8.
On Brooks and B.E.S.T.’s first drives, neither team could move the ball.
The Trojans' homecoming jitters seemed to get the best of them, getting flagged for multiple penalties such as false starts, holding and illegal procedure.
“Not following through and taking this team for granted caused some brain farts,” Head Coach Maurice explained. “These kids watched plenty of tape and saw how the team looked. I think they felt like they weren’t as good as the other teams they played.”
Once Brooks got the ball a second time, they capitalized on a play that would be the ice breaker for the remainder of the game as they scored 41 unanswered points.
On a third-and-1 play, Freeman called a quarterback sneak for Ni’tavion Burrus.
This wasn’t your typical quarterback sneak though.
Burrus got the remaining yard, but got pushed for 15 more by his linemen to put the Trojans on the five-yard line.
“Our linemen are called the Power Company,” Freeman said laughingly. “They love what they do and just wanted to get in there and prove a point.”
On the very next play, Omari Arnold finished off the drive, rushing for a five-yard touchdown to complete the first score of the game.
Then the big boys from the defense was showed some love as they got to touch the ball on the offensive side.
Middle Linebacker James Huewitt lined up in the back field and ran it up the gut for a 20-yard gain.
Then, defensive tackle Derrick Woods finished off the drive on the next play, running in a 24-yard touchdown to put his team up 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.
“They are running backs but usually just block,” Freeman said. “But tonight, we wanted the bigger guys to run the ball, so we gave them the opportunity.”
After the Trojan defense stymied the Eagles' offensive attack,Jamaurion Fountain received a punt and juked his way to the end zone for 70 yards –– that was until the score was negated due to an illegal block in the back.
The Trojans made up for the loss, though.
Ni’tavion Burrus found receiver Devin Edwards who walked into the endzone for a score.
On their very next drive, Burrus scrambled in for a 12-yard touchdown set up by 64-yard completion to Raquan Manning.
Burrus wanted to show off his speed again –– calling his own number to score his second consecutive rushing touchdown.
Before pulling his starters for the game, Freeman wanted another score.
They used the remaining 1 minute to make a push down the field, reaching the 2-yard line, where Burrus found Tramaine Demps in the back of the end zone as he tiptoed to get both feet down to give the Trojans a 41-0 lead at the half.
Freeman praised Burrus’ upside as he ended his night with four total touchdowns (two passing, two rushing).
“Dude plays hard and does what we ask of him. He’s going to be one heck of a football player.”
Brooks backups were inserted once the second half began.
The Eagles took full advantage on their first drive, getting their first and only score of the game when quarterback Da’von Hixson connected with Kelvin Watts for a touchdown.
The Eagles then converted for two when Hixson threw a jump ball to receiver Qwantez Stiggers.
On the next drive, Brooks scored once again when James Huewitt scored on a 26-yard rush.
The final score of the game came when backup quarterback Jamal Sanders found Jaden Corea in the endzone to get the Trojans over the half-century mark.
The Trojans open region play next week when they travel to Thomasville to face the 2-4 Bulldogs. The game will be played Oct. 11 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Thomasville and kick off at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.