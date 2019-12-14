ATLANTA –– The Brooks County Trojans had such a promising first half in the GHSA Class AA State Championship but failure to adjust and flashes of old mistakes from early in the season haunted them as they fell 42-32 to the Dublin Fighting Irish.
The Trojans had a hiccup on their first series of the game.
Ni’tavion Burrus looked to find Willie Brown but the ball was tipped into the hands of Dublin’s Marquaveon Ashley at the 17-yard line in Brooks territory.
This led to JaQues Evans rumbling for four yards into the end zone to put the Fighting Irish up 6-0.
Omari Arnold came through for the Trojans on the next drive, though.
First, he ran a kick return to Dublin’s 31-yard line and then plays later he took a direct snap for nine-yards to gain a 7-6 edge over the Fighting Irish.
After forcing the Dublin offense off the field, Ni’tavion Burrus made a house call to Devin Edwards for a 72-yard receiving touchdown to give their team a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Trojan defense showed their stingy side once again, refusing to let the Fighting Irish move the ball past the 20-yard line, leading them to set up for a John William Potter field goal.
Dublin drove the ball to goal line as halftime crept up.
But Brooks made copious stands as Dublin used all their timeouts, leading to time expiring for the intermission, holding Dublin to nine points in the first half.
The second half is where trouble started for the Trojans.
“Team speed helped us, but turnovers and lack of tackling hurt us in specific spots of the game,” Trojans head coach Maurice Freeman said.
They were outscored 33-18, a similar problem they faced in the early stages of the season.
Dublin struck first on a 43-yard breakaway rushing touchdown by Marcus Adams to grab a 15-14 lead.
Brooks momentum was stalled as they couldn’t move the football and allowed the Fighting Irish into the redzone.
But then came Tyrek Thomas.
The Brooks defense forced Marcus Adams to fumble, leading to Thomas scooping and scoring on a 96-yard return to trade the lead once again.
When Dublin received the ball again, they duplicated their last drive without giving the ball up as they Markelle Mitchell punched in a quarterback sneak to take back the lead.
The cool and slick weather then got the best of the Trojans.
Burrus pitched the football to Arnold, who fumbled as Dublin's Romello Height recovered at the five-yard line.
On the very next play, Zion Kemp rushed in for the remaining five yards to created more breathing room, giving Dublin a 28-20 lead.
Moments later, Arnold took the ball and took off for a 65-yard run to close the gap to 28-26 at the end of the third quarter.
It only took 21 seconds in the fourth quarter for Dublin to score.
Markelle Mitchell called his own number for a 55-yard touchdown run.
Looking for answers, Arnold took a direct snap and scored on another nine-yard touchdown to bring the Trojans within three with 7:30 remaining.
But Dublin had other plans.
Zion Kemp rushed for a 15-yard score to put the game out of reach at 42-32 before the defense officially sealed the game by forcing Burrus into an interception in the final minute of the game.
Freeman credited the effort his team put forth.
“We came up short," Freeman said. "There’s some things that we could’ve done a better job of, but I enjoyed the game and the fight but you’re always a little sad when you come out on the short end.”
Freeman acknowledged the second-half shortcomings his team made.
“The mistakes we made costed us at the end, we just didn’t come through at the end.”
The Trojans ended their season 10-5, while Dublin’s championship-winning season ends with a 14-1 record.
