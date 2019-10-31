QUITMAN –– Following a bye week, the Brooks County Trojans will head to Fitzgerald to take on the Purple Hurricane for a Region 1-2A contest tonight that will determine who assumes the second-place spot behind Thomasville.
The Trojans are currently 4-4 (1-1 Region 1-2A), winning their last region game 28-13 at Early County.
For the Purple Hurricane, they sit at 7-2 (2-1) and are also coming off a win against Early County, prevailing 42-17.
In region play, the Trojans been in close matchups as they have split their first two games –– losing to Thomasville and then defeating Early County.
The Trojans average 24 points and have allowed an average of 22 points.
In those games, junior quarterback Ni’tavion Burrus has had his struggles, only completing 45 percent of his passes but he also has made plays for the Trojans.
Burrus has thrown for 337 yards and four touchdowns while only throwing a single interception, posting a quarterback rate of 81.9.
Sophomore running back Omari Arnold has backed up Burrus’ minor struggles, rushing for 189 yards and a touchdown in region games.
In Brooks' last game at Early County, Arnold rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
The Purple Hurricane has zipped through their two region wins against Berrien County and Early County.
Their one hiccup came at the hands of region leader Thomasville.
Throughout their three games, they have outscored their opponents averaging 36.7 points scored and points allowed.
The fourth quarter has been their friend in the last three weeks since they opened their region season.
Altogether they have outscored their region opponents 42-10 in the fourth quarter.
In their two region wins, they have won the fourth quarter scoring battle 35-0.
They only allowed fourth quarter points this far in region in their loss against Thomasville, where they were outscored 10-7.
This Week 11 matchup will serve as a push for region and playoff positioning, being that this is the second to last week of the regular season.
Tonight's contest kicks off at 7:30 at Jaycee Stadium in Fitzgerald.
