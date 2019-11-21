VALDOSTA –– Something's got to give.
The Brooks County Trojans (7-4) will put their four-game winning streak on the line against the Rockmart Yellow Jackets’ 11-game winning streak Friday night in Rockmart.
The Trojans advanced past the first round in the GHSA Class 2A tournament when they thwarted Washington County 42-14 in Quitman.
Sophomore running back Omari Arnold continued his hot streak which stemmed back to the team's Oct. 18 victory against Early County.
Last week against Washington County, Arnold rushed 19 times for 269 yards and five touchdowns (all career-highs) to help extend the Trojans’ winning streak to four.
Arnold’s explosive performance afforded the Trojans to throw the ball only eight times in the contest.
The reigning GHSA-AA runner-ups, the Yellow Jackets have not lost a game since falling to Heard County in the championship game a season ago.
Their state championship loss was the only loss they suffered in 2018.
This season, the Yellow Jackets have been dominant, scoring 479 points and allowing a miniscule 84 on the year in route to piecing together an 11-game winning streak.
All of their wins have been by three or more possessions with Temple and Pepperell getting the closest, losing by 17 each.
The Trojans and the Yellow Jackets offenses are both high-powered which could lead to a high scoring affair if Brooks can overcome Rockmart’s stingy defense.
The Brooks County offense averages 35.5 points per game and has scored 42 points in each of its last two contests.
Rockmart is averaging 43.5 points this season, including 61, 60 and 51-point performances throughout the season.
The Trojans could use this as a proving ground if they are able to stun Rockmart on the road to thrust themselves into the forefront in the championship picture.
Rockmart will look extend its 25-1 record over the last two seasons in order to continue its redemption tour to avenge the state championship loss last December.
Friday’s game kicks off at 7:30 from Rockmart Stadium.
