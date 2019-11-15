QUITMAN –– Friday will kick off the beginning of the 2019 GHSA Class AA playoffs as the Brooks County Trojans (6-4) will host the Golden Hawks from Washington County (7-3).
Since falling 31-20 in their region opener against Thomasville last month, the Trojans have been on a three-game winning streak.
With all the games being in-region, the Trojans has upped the ante, outscoring their counterparts 98-43 in their push for playoff positioning.
For the Golden Hawks, they have posted a 3-2 record in their last five contests.
Their biggest win came last week against the Region 3-AA leader Dublin High School Fighting Irish, giving them their only loss of the season this far.
When the Trojans faced the Fighting Irish on September 20, they loss 49-35 in a game where the difference came in the fourth quarter as they were outscored 21-7.
These teams match almost evenly in the scoring realm which could pose for a high scoring playoff matchup.
The Trojans sits atop Region 1-AA with 34.8 points per game.
The Golden Hawks averages 34.5 points per game, placing them second in the scoring rankings in Region 3-AA.
These teams have history.
A season ago, the Golden Hawks ended the Trojans’ season in the second round of the GHSA-AA Playoffs, prevailing 34-30.
This will create a sense of bad blood between the two as the Trojans will look to avenge that loss, they suffered in the final two minutes of the game on their home field.
The Trojans will have their chance to achieve revenge on the Golden Hawks tonight at Veteran's Stadium beginning at 7:30.
