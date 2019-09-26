Trojans hoping for bounce back against undefeated Yellow Jackets

QUITMAN –– The Brooks County Trojans (1-3) look to regroup from their recent second half collapses against the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets (4-0) tonight at 7:30 in Quitman.
Since the Trojans 63-50 victory at Mitchell County, they have dropped three consecutive games, placing them at 1-3 on the season.
In those three losses, the Trojans have been outscored in the second half 59-13.
“Unfortunately, on defense, we’ve given up some plays because we haven’t tackled well,” Trojans head coach Maurice Freeman said.
Coach Freeman is looking at the team’s non-region games to be learning experiences for his Trojans.
“We have to use these non-region games to continue to get better,” Freeman said.
In last season’s matchup, the Trojans left Thomasville empty-handed, falling 24-14.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 35-22 victory against Monroe, where they ran away with the game in the second half, outscoring the Golden Tornadoes 20-8.
The Trojans lost out on a chance to give Dublin their first loss on the season, allowing the Fighting Irish to outscore them 28-7 in the second half, which led to a 49-35 loss.
Both teams are evenly matched in scoring, as the Trojans edges out the Yellow Jackets in points per game, leading 34.5 to 34.3.
Despite the Trojans second half struggles as of late, they also lead the teams in points with 16.3 over the Yellow Jackets' 15.3.
The Trojans' ground attack could be their key to winning as they average 233.5 rushing yards, led by sophomore running back Omari Arnold, who averages 115 rushing yards per game.
The Yellow Jackets hold a 40-yard aerial advantage with 173.3 passing yards per game, beating out the Trojans' 133.8.
Junior quarterback Kalique Guyton has 636 passing yards and eight touchdowns through the Yellow Jacket’s first four games.
Guyton also has thrown eight interceptions on the season.
If the Trojans can cause Guyton to make mistakes with the football while also solving their second half scoring problems, they will be able to prevail on Friday.
If the Yellow Jackets can clog inside gaps and suffocate outside runs by Arnold, Ni’Tavion Burrus and Devin Edwards, who combines for 89 percent of the Trojans' rushing yards, they will have the key to returning to Thomasville with a victory.
“I think our kids are still enthusiastic about playing this great game of football,” said Freeman. “We just have to continue to mend some injuries and play hard and good things will happen to us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.