Trojans' Freeman thankful for normal summer

QUITMAN –– The heat may be just as excruciating this summer for the Brooks County football team amid summer workouts. But don't expect to hear the Trojans players and coaches complaining. After all, they just have to go back one year to when workouts were coordinated a lot differently amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We're not complaining as much, I know that,” Brooks County coach Maurice Freeman said. “It was taken away from us. We were certainly nervous about that. But now that it's back, we are certainly glad that it's back and we can continue to function and get back to real football and enjoying this great game that we enjoy.
“We're working hard. The kids are excited about it. Just to be back out there on a regular basis like this is a blessing.”
Not only were summer practices done differently – the entire team couldn't meet together and it was prohibited from working out with a football until mid-June – teams missed spring practice. The lack of a normal schedule leading up to the season was an adjustment for the Trojans and the rest of the GHSA.
“The things you can tell the most is by inexperienced players. When you've got players that don't have the experience that you need them to have and you miss spring practice, that is trouble. That was probably the worst thing,” Freeman said. “I had to move a senior defensive lineman to inside linebacker which he was talented enough to do it.
“I missed those players. They missed me and the staff. Those 10 practices are so important. We didn't have those and just had to run with whatever we had. Once this year rolled around, we got all of our spring practices, we got kids that were able to run track, we got to work on our speed.”
