QUITMAN –– Friday’s game had the makings of a shootout.
But Brooks’ defense could not match the intensity of the offense as the Trojans (1-3) fell to the Dublin Fighting Irish (3-0), 49-35.
Scoring began with the Trojans and Fighting Irish trading their first scores before the Trojans broke away with a 14-point lead.
Fighting Irish wide receiver Zion Kemp broke away for 48 yards to the end zone for the opening score of the game.
Then, Brooks could not be stopped, scoring 21 unanswered points.
Jamaurion Fountain scored for the Trojans as he punched in a three-yard run with under 4 minutes to go in the first quarter.
Three seemed to be the charm for the Trojans as running back Omari Arnold fell into the endzone after a three-yard rush.
Brooks’ final unanswered score came when Ni’Tavion Burrus found receiver Raquan Manning on a 24-yard touchdown pass with 9:33 to go in the third quarter to give Brooks a 21-7 lead.
“We felt like we could throw the ball on them and that they would be uncomfortable in space,” Trojans head coach Maurice Freeman said.
The Fighting Irish showed a sign of life when quarterback Markelle Mitchell found running back Marcus Adams for a 63-yard receiving touchdown, cutting the lead to seven.
Burrus called his own number to cap off a long drive, sneaking in a one-yard score to put his Trojans up 28-14.
To end the half the Fighting Irish made a push to score as Romello Height rushed in a touchdown from the goal line, ending the half with the Trojans up 28-21.
The Trojans received the ball to start the second half and, on the first play from scrimmage, Arnold took off for a 52-yard run to bring the Trojans to the 18-yard line.
However, the Trojans’ offense stalled as it rolled the dice on fourth down and Burrus’ pass fell incomplete.
Capitalizing off their defense, the Fighting Irish used their momentum to bring the ball within the one-yard line before Mitchell quarterback sneaked for the remaining yard for the score as that was the only score of the third quarter.
“Unfortunately, on defense we gave up some plays and let them back in the game,” Freeman said. “We didn’t tackle well and gave up some deep balls.”
With the game tied at 28, it had all the makings to be a classic ending.
Then, the fourth quarter happened.
The Trojans were outscored 21-7 in the quarter.
“Fourth quarter was about team defense, we didn’t tackle well,” Freeman said. “We scored enough points to win the game, but we didn’t stop them from scoring.”
Mitchell broke the tie with his second 1-yard quarterback sneak, grabbing a 35-28 lead.
The Fighting Irish’s defense held up once again, forcing a three-and-out and forcing the Trojans to punt from their own 34-yard line with 8:53 left in the game.
The Trojans still seemed to have life in this contest until Kemp received an end-around and went the distance for a 56-yard score with 3:38 left in the game.
The Trojans went searching for an answer and found one as Burrus lobbed up a pass to receiver Devin Edwards to bring their deficit to seven, but the ensuing onside kick was unsuccessful.
Freeman still held all three of his timeouts, but the Trojan defense could not hinder Jaques Evans who broke away for a 49-yard rushing touchdown to seal the victory.
The Trojans now sit at 1-3 as they welcome the undefeated Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets (4-0) next Friday. The last time the Trojans and Yellow Jackets met, the Yellow Jackets prevailed 24-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.