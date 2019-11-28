QUITMAN –– Something’s got to give –– again.
The Brooks County Trojans and the Metter Tigers will square off in the GHSA 2A quarterfinals to test both of their winning streaks.
Last week, Brooks County stunned Rockmart 41-3, handing them their first loss since 2018.
This win placed them in the Elite Eighy, where they will face the Metter Tigers (11-1).
During their five-game winning streak, the Trojans have outscored opponents 181-60.
Their backfield duo of Omari Arnold and James Huewitt combined for 174 rushing yards and four touchdowns in their drubbing of Rockmart.
Quarterback Ni’Tavion Burrus completed 63 percent of his passes for 182 yards and threw for a touchdown.
The Tigers are on a six-game winning streak dating back to their 31-12 win against Bacon County on Oct. 18.
They edged out the Union County Panthers 14-7 last week.
Though the Tigers have the better record, the Trojans have proven they can score at a higher rate than the Tigers.
The Trojans' firepower has placed their scoring average at 35.9 per game. In fact, they have scored 40-plus points in their last three contests.
Metter averages 23.7 points on the season with their second-half performances being downward as they average 8.1 points.
Today’s matchup will determine who will continue their quest in the playoffs and advance to the semifinals against the winner of Hapeville and Dublin.
The Trojans and Tigers will kick off at 7:30 at Metter-Candler Football Field.
