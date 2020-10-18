Trojans dominate Atkinson in ‘must win’ game

PEARSON—Last week, Brooks County head coach Maurice Freeman said that his team’s Region 2A matchup against Atkinson County was a must win so they could stave off falling to 0-2 in region play.
The Trojans did it in convincing fashion, drubbing the Rebels 68-6 to raise their record to 5-1 (1-1 Region 2-1A) while Atkinson falters to 3-3 (0-2 Region 2-1A).
They scored.
And scored.
And scored.
The Trojans scored 35 unanswered points to start the game, refusing to allow the Rebels to get into the endzone until the second quarter.
They had the momentum from the jump.
On the first play from scrimmage, running back Omari Arnold broke free for a 60-yard gain to put the Trojans at the 10-yard line.
The very next play, Arnold ran remaining yards to get the first score of the night.
Ni’tavion Burrus then found Tramaine Demps on a lob pass as the receiver turned his body to secure the touchdown pass.
For Arnold’s next act, he raced for an 80-yard touchdown to get the Trojans just under 21 skunking the Rebels, and holding a 20-0 lead with 5:35 in the first quarter.
Even when things did not seem so smooth, the Trojans still made plays.
After Burrus threw a bullet to Exzavion Chappell for a 50-yard touchdown, they lined up for an extra point attempt but butchered the snap, causing Burrus to roll out and throw a prayer to Demps.
He caught it to convert a two-point conversion.
Atkinson’s Delphonte Myers fumbled on the return and Kamari Blankumsee scooped and scored it for 15-yards.
“We wanted to start fast,” Freeman said after the victory. “We wanted to start fast on all aspects of the game and scored quite a few points in the first quarter to get them behind the eight ball.”
As the second quarter rolled in, Atkinson was facing a fourth-and-two on the Trojan’s 24-yard line.
They ran a reverse to Tra’Vonte Williams as he gained 17 yards which led to a Denzel Stewart touchdown pass to Qua Favors for the Rebel’s only points.
Jamal Sanders made a statement during the game, shining on both sides of the ball.
He made five consecutive big plays for the Trojans; rushing for two touchdowns, throwing a pass to Demps on a 2-point conversion, intercepting Stewart before being stopped on the goal line, then diving in for the touchdown after the interception to give the Trojans a 56-6 lead at the intermission.
“I surprised myself a little bit,” the sophomore said. “I don’t really do stuff like that. We fought through our injuries and performed well.”
Atkinson Head Coach Carl McGowan elected to not submit to the mercy rule running clock in the third quarter despite his team losing by 50 at the half.
But his Rebels still could not get on the board in the second half.
They allowed two more touchdowns, both on the ground.
First by Omari Arnold in the third quarter and then Lawrence Holsendolph with four minutes left.
The Trojans will host Lanier County for homecoming on Friday in another region matchup.
“Lanier is coming to town for homecoming next week and it will be a be a tough game,” Freeman said. “It will show how we look in the region standings. Right now, we need to be second place unless two teams can beat Irwin.”
Lanier is 4-1 overall but 0-1 in the region after a 40-0 loss to Irwin County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.