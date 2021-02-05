QUITMAN –– Usually once you graduate high school, you and your high school classmates break apart and go their separate ways.
Not for Brooks County football defenders J’shawn Baker and Ethan Bell.
On National Signing Day, the two Trojans signed their letters of intent to further their academic and football career for NCAA Division II’s Albany State University Golden Rams.
Baker finished his senior season with 20.5 sacks in 15 games during the 2020 season from the defensive end position.
Along with sparking the interest of the Golden Ram coaching staff, he racked up accolades such as: GHSA All-State, Region 2-A Defensive Player of the Year, and All-Region 2-A.
He will be moving to the linebacker position once he joins the team in the fall and will major in engineering.
“I liked the school when I went on the visit and the environment was cool,” Baker said about his college decision. “They really were a RAMily as they say over there.”
For Bell, he racked up 79 tackles for the Trojans in 2020.
The linebacker will be studying business once he arrives to campus in the fall.
“They talked about the RAMily when I looked at the school,” Bell said about his next chapter. “Coming from Brooks, it’s family here so I think that will help me know everyone just like it is here.”
Head coach Maurice Freeman was elated to know that Albany State is getting two athletes and students of good character.
“They’re getting two hell of a players and kids that love the game of football with great habits, morals, and values,” he said proudly. “They’re excited to play the great game of football and obviously they want to further their education and done well in school to deserve receiving a scholarship. I’m glad to be here today with them.”
