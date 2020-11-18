Trojans bully Indians, clinch second seed in region

FOLKSTON, Ga. –– Tuesday night went just like eight other Friday nights for the Brooks County Trojans (9-1, 4-1 Region 2-A), who clinched second place in the region with a convincing 48-0 victory over the Charlton County Indians (4-5, 2-3).
The game was the Trojans for the taking from the beginning.
After receiving the ball first, the Trojans got into the end zone just under two minutes after a Ni’tavion Burrus found Omari Arnold on a flat route which gained significant yards before the quarterback rushed in from the two-yard line.
The Indians got the ball but turned it over on their first two drives that both led to scores.
Jaylen King’s pass was tipped by lengthy defensive end J’shawn Baker before the ball would fall into the hands of senior defensive tackle Derrick Woods for his first career interception.
The Trojans marched down to the 10-yard line for Arnold to rush in a touchdown.
On the first play of the Indians' next drive, King fumbled the snap as Woods fell on it on Charlton’s 40.
“I was just trying to stay locked in for my last regular season game in my career,” Woods said. “We want a ring. Point blank. We are going to keep shooting until we get it. Everybody is shooting at us and we’re shooting back.”
Following that, Tramaine Demps scored off a pass from Burrus for 18 yards for a 21-0 Trojans lead at the end of the first quarter.
Arnold in the flat gave the Indians trouble once again as he scored off the route for 16 yards to make it a 28-0 lead for the Trojans.
Before halftime, Jamal Sanders busted through the gap before hitting the Trojans’ sideline for a 77-yard touchdown score with 4:53 left in the first half to go up 34-0.
As the Indians tried to grab some sort of the momentum, they committed their third turnover as Joaquinn Dawson sacked King, causing him to fumble on the 30.
Baker scooped the ball and returned it to the 17.
Two plays later, the Trojans fumbled after Burrus’ pass intended for Sanders went behind him before defensive tackle Caleal Burroughs retuned the ball to the 48 before his team let the clock run into halftime.
With a running clock in the second half, the Trojans outscored the Indians in the final two quarters.
After a Saveon Cason interception, which was returned to the 10, fullback James Huewitt rushed in a 10-yard touchdown with 9:24 left in the third.
Before junior varsity checked in, Jamal Sanders dashed for a 62-yard touchdown on a direct snap ahead of the fourth quarter.
“I felt like we could have put up a lot more points, but we made some mistakes,” Trojans head coach Maurice Freeman said. “But when you play two games in five days, that will happen. I am proud how they came out and got the shutout. It’s something to build on.”
UP NEXT
The Trojans have Friday off after playing two games in five days as they prepare for a Class A playoff run.
“We worked hard and fought for a home game,” Freeman said. “I’m disappointed that we’re not first but we got beat so that’s the way it goes. We ended the season 9-1 and I am proud of that. We have to continue to function and find out who we play so we can get ready to go.”
