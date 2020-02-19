QUITMAN – The Brooks County Trojans went from a tough Region 1-AA to an tougher Region 2-A when it was reclassified last year.
Instead of being in the same region as Class AA heavyweights Fitzgerald and Thomasville, Brooks County is now in a region with defending state champion Irwin County and Clinch County, state champs in 2017 and 2018.
Brooks will play both teams at home this year; Irwin on Sept. 25 and Clinch on Oct. 23.
“It's not any easier. We wanted to be on that side, we petitioned to be on that side. There's some variables about that. If you're on that side, you're going to play them in the regular season,” Brooks County coach Maurice Freeman said. “If you're not on that side, you end up playing them in the second round. I would rather play them in the region to see where I stack and then probably see them in the third (round), fourth (round) or the finals.”
Along with Clinch and Irwin, Brooks' other region opponents include Atkinson County, Charlton County, Lanier County and Turner County.
“It's no different than the region I came out of with Thomasville, Fitzgerald and Early County. We've always been in a tough region. I expect no more or no less. It's going to be tough and that is the way you get better,” Freeman said. “We're always aiming to get better as a football team. We don't shy away from competition. You draw the line and cross the line and say, 'Hey, lets play.'”
While Brooks' new region highlights its 2020 schedule, the Trojans do face a tough chore with their non-region slate. It includes home games against Thomasville and Cairo and a road trip to rival Cook. Brooks will also play Thomas County Central in a preseason scrimmage on Aug. 14. Freeman didn't shy away from scheduling teams in higher classifications.
“Thomasville is a rivalry game so we can't pass up on that. Cook County is a rivalry game so we can not pass up on that game. With Thomas County Central, we're finally getting to play them off and on so we wanted to make sure that was in there. Now, we got the likes of Cairo, which is another big dog,” Freeman said. “If you come out of there injury free, then you're prepared for the playoffs. I'm not looking at wins and losses, I've got well over 200 wins as a high school coach. I'm just trying to prepare my guys for the playoffs.”
2020 schedule
Aug. 14 at Thomas County Central (scrimmage)
Aug. 21 Thomasville
Aug. 28 Cairo
Sept. 4 OPEN
Sept. 11 at Cook
Sept. 18 Mitchell County
Sept. 25 Irwin County
Oct. 2 at Atkinson County
Oct. 9 Lanier County
Oct. 16 at Charlton County
Oct. 23 Clinch County
Oct. 30 at Turner County
